All Bench Locations in Split Fiction

As you’re making your way through the myriad of worlds in Split Fiction, you’ll find benches where you and your partner can stop and take in the sights. While these may seem like a meaningless aside, they’re actually tied to an achievement, so here’s how to find every bench.

All Benches in Split Fiction & Where To Find Them

While Split Fiction may not have a lot of achievements, most of them can be easily missed if you’re just making your way through the story. Take, for example, the achievement “Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties,” whose title is an homage to director Josef Faras’ debut game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. To unlock this achievement, you and your partner will have to find six benches across the eight chapters of the game and sit on them. It sounds simple, but they can be easily missed.

First of all, you won’t find any benches in the first or last chapter of the game, so each of the six remaining levels will have a bench in them somewhere. These benches don’t appear on your HUD, and the game won’t tell you which specific section of a chapter they appear in. You’ll just have to keep your eyes open for a spot where you and your partner can kick your feet up and take a load off. Or, if you’re struggling to find them all, you can consult this guide, since here are the locations for each of the six benches and which sections of each chapter they’re in.

Chapter 2: Neon Revenge – This bench can be found in the Big City Life section and is fairly easy to find. After grappling away from the water park, you’ll see it on the balcony you land on. Simply approach it and have a sit.

– This bench can be found in the Big City Life section and is fairly easy to find. After grappling away from the water park, you’ll see it on the balcony you land on. Simply approach it and have a sit. Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring – In the Halls of Ice section, when you reach the room with the sliding block puzzle, look out toward the balcony near a large tree. Approach the best and have a rest.

– In the Halls of Ice section, when you reach the room with the sliding block puzzle, look out toward the balcony near a large tree. Approach the best and have a rest. Chapter 4: Final Dawn – In the Soaring Desperados section of Split Fiction, as you’re running through the corridor, you’ll spot a large window and a bench in front of it. Have a seat and relax.

Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm – In the Water Temple section, once Mio and Zoe are reunited after the water wheels, look to the cliff and you’ll find the bench on the left.

– In the Water Temple section, once Mio and Zoe are reunited after the water wheels, look to the cliff and you’ll find the bench on the left. Chapter 6: Isolation – In the Waste Depot section, after you control the raft on the sewage waste, you’ll find the bench on top of a pile of garbage.

In the Waste Depot section, after you control the raft on the sewage waste, you’ll find the bench on top of a pile of garbage. Chapter 7: The Hollow – Split Fiction’s final bench is in the Mosaic of Memories section right after you jump across the beams of light that shine out of the windows. It’ll be on the left-hand side.

And those are all the bench locations in Split Fiction.

Split Fiction is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

