All Characters in Disney Speedstorm

After the success of Disney Dreamlight Valley on consoles and PC, it’s clear that developer Gameloft has set out to prove itself outside of the mobile market. The team is continuing its attempts to capture this new audience with the early access period of its new kart racer Disney Speedstorm: Of course, if there’s anything that can make or break a kart racer, it’s a diverse and well-known cast of characters – and it goes without saying that pulling from the expansive world of Disney should make that part a breeze.

Which Characters Are in Disney Speedstorm?

There are plenty of rumors swirling around about which beloved characters Gameloft will include in the future, but for now, there are 18 characters in the early access period of Disney Speedstorm – some of which require special currency to unlock. You’ll find that the lineup covers a large variety of Disney properties already, but we’re sure to see even more universes drift into the game over the coming months as we get closer to the game’s full release. Here’s everyone in the game so far:

Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Baloo

Mowgli

Mulan

Shang

Belle

Beast

Hercules

Megara

Jack Sparrow

Elizabeth

Mike Wazowski

Sulley

Celia Mae

Randall

Figment

Each character has their own unique skills and stats that will make choosing your racer more than just a visual choice, so things won’t be as straightforward as in some kart racers. But regardless of whom you pick, you should find that everyone on the roster is a viable option for some chaotic showdowns when you hop into Disney Speedstorm on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or PC.