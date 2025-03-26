All Crafting Recipes (Locations) in Atomfall

Crafting is a key aspect of survival in Atomfall, whether it’s making weapons or recovery items. To do so, however, you first need to obtain their respective recipes. If you want to know where to find them all, here’s a guide to all crafting recipe locations in the game.

Recommended Videos

How to Use Crafting Recipes in Atomfall

Screenshot by The Escapist

Crafting is a crucial component of Atomfall‘s gameplay as you travel across the quarantined zone. You’ll often find yourself in need of certain items you can’t always find lying around, especially in more dangerous areas.

However, rather than via leveling or crafting stations, your ability to craft items in the game is locked behind crafting recipes. For instance, to craft Bandages, you first need to obtain the Bandage crafting recipe. Once you have it, go to your inventory and use the recipe to permanently unlock it.

Each one outlines the resources you need to gather (or barter) to make items. As long as you have space in your inventory and enough resources, you can craft as many items as needed. If your backpack is full, you’ll need to free up some space by selling, consuming, or dropping items.

If you find yourself out of room, remember that you can use Pneumatic Tubes to store extra items and access them later at any Pneumatic Tube location.

All Crafting Recipe Locations in Atomfall

Screenshot by The Escapist

Below is a comprehensive list of all crafting recipes currently found in Atomfall. You can acquire some recipes in more than one location and/or different ways. A trader may have one on offer, and then you may find it again later on a random corpse. Recipes with confirmed multiple locations are indicated below as well.

Recipe Name What It Does Way(s) to Obtain Bandage Makes 1 x Bandage that can be used to recover health and

grants temporary Bleed Resistance Given by the Injured Scientist in the bunker at the start of the game Burn Salve Makes 1 x Burn Salve. Cures Burn debuffs and also grants temporary Burn resistance. Sitting on a desk in Village Hall at Wyndham Village (33.4E, 79.3N)



Hanging on a wall in the control room at Casterfell Dam (Casterfell Woods) Poison Bomb Makes 1 x Poison Bomb. An explosive that, when thrown, creates a damaging impact along with a poison cloud that infects anyone nearby. Can be bought from Billy Gorse at Trader Camp in Casterfell Woods Antidote Makes 1 x Antidote. Cures Poison debuffs and also grants temporary Poison resistance. Can be bought from Mother Jago in Casterfell Woods (27.2E, 92.2N)



Hanging on a wall in office inside Data Store Bravo at The Interchange Makeshift Grenade Makes 1 x Makeshift Grenade. Like a regular grenade, it detonates soon after being thrown at its target. Hanging on a wall in Joyce Tanner’s bunker in Casterfell Woods (28.0E, 91.3N)



Occasionally sold by Reg Stansfield in Slate Mine Caves (Slatten Dale)



Inside a Metal Detector cache near the greenhouses in Skethermoor Sticky Bomb Makes 1 x Sticky Bomb. When thrown, it sticks to its target and then detonates shortly after. Inside cellar at Garden Centre near Joyce Tanner’s bunker Radiation Resistance Makes 1 x Radiation Resistance. Grants a temporary Radiation resistance buff that reduces buildup in irradiated areas. Inside metal briefcase in storage room at Skethermoor Prison

(near where you rescue Dr. Garrow)



Beside a body in the Vehicle Storage Depot (Skethermoor)



Inside the offices near the Slatten Dale entrance of The Interchange Shiv Makes 1 x Shiv. A weak melee weapon that inflicts Bleed. Occasionally sold by Molly Jawett at her Trader Camp in Slatten Dale Nail Bomb Makes 1 x Nail Bomb. Detonates shortly after being thrown at its target and inflicts damage and Bleed debuff. On a bench inside Brinsop Manor Cellar (Skethermoor) Molotov Cocktail Makes 1 x Molotov Cocktail. Explodes upon impact after being thrown and inflicts damage and Burn debuff. Hanging on a board near the vehicle depot in the Outlaw Camp (Slatten Dale)



Hanging on a wall in the Brewery Cellar (Wyndham Village) Combat Stim Makes 1 x Combat Stim that grants a temporary melee damage buff Inside the storage room at Data Store Charlie (C) in The Interchange



On a desk in the Maintenance area of the Protocol Workshop facility (Skethermoor) Painkillers Makes 1 x Painkillers and grants temporary damage resistance buff Occasionally sold by Morris Wick at the Village Shop (Wyndham Village)



Inside a Metal Detector cache in Bunker L9 (Casterfell Woods) Strange Tonic Mother Jago’s tonic; gives an infection resistance buff On a desk in the library at the Druid’s Castle; same place where you can recover

Mother Jago’s book (Casterfell Woods) Explosive Lure Makes 1 x Explosive Lure. Acts as a bait attached to an explosive, which you

can use to attract swarms (e.g. – mice, leeches) and then blow them up. On the Site Office desk near the Slatten Dale entrance inside The Interchange



Inside the wooden Wicker Man located near the Druid’s Castle

That concludes all crafting recipe locations in Atomfall. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including all achievements/trophies and how to unlock them.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy