While many claim that the series was drawn out and could’ve been wrapped up long ago, there’s no denying Attack on Titan still has people’s attention. Here are all the English dub voice actors and the cast list for Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Attack on Titan Final Season Special 2

Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger

Damn you, you traitors! Eren Jaeger is back and ready to continue to make the world pay using the Rumbling. Returning as the character is Bryce Papenbrook, who is a very popular name in the anime world. He also voices Kirito in Sword Art Online, Inosuke Hashibira in Demon Slayer, and Red in Pokémon Origins.

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa has some tough choices to make in Attack on Titan‘s final special, and her English dub actress Trina Nishimura will help her make them. Outside of helping bring the badass Mikasa come to life, Nishimura is best known for voicing Kurisu Makise on Steins;Gate and Etie on Fire Emblem Engage. She also provides the English dub voice for Kayoco in Toho’s Shin Godzilla.

Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlert

The newest commander of the Survey Corps, Armin has some big shoes to fill as he attempts to save the world. Jessie James Grelle will return to provide the voice of Armin in the English dub one last time. Grelle is big in the anime world, voicing characters in My Hero Academia and Initial D, but he has also appeared in plenty of video games, including Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Matthew Mercer as Levi Ackerman

Levi is humanity’s strongest soldier, and he has an axe to grind as Attack on Titan comes to a close. Veteran voice actor Matthew Mercer voices Levi in the English dub, and his name should be familiar to many, as he’s also appeared in One Piece as Trafalgar Law and Dragon Ball Super as Hit. Mercer is also a major part of the popular web series Critical Role.

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

This warrior has been through it over the show’s four-season run. Reiner will appear one last time, but this time, he’s working with the Scouts to save the world and, hopefully, his family. Robert McCollum provides the voice of Reiner, and it’s not the first time he’s tackled a complicated figure. McCollum also voices Goten in the Dragon Ball series and the evil Doflamingo in One Piece.

Additional Voices in Attack on Titan Final Season Special 2

There are plenty of other voice actors who will help bring an end to Attack on Titan, so here’s a list of some of the more notable ones:

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein

Clifford Chapin as Connie Springer

Lauren Landa as Annie Leonhart

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger

Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon

Bryn Apprill as Historia Reiss

If you’re looking to watch the final performance of this cast, Attack on Titan: The Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2 is streaming now on Crunchyroll.