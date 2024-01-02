Who you gonna call? Well, Yusuke Urameshi and friends since this Netflix live-action series sees him and his friends taking on unruly spirits. But just who is in this series? Here are all the English dub voice actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho is based on a manga that also got turned into an animated series back in the ’90s. It sees Yusuke Urameshi, a high school student with a knack for getting into trouble, killed in a hit-and-run. However, he’s given a second chance at life on the condition he becomes a “spirit detective,” tracking down artifacts, supernatural entities, and the like. Here’s who plays who in Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho series, alongside the actor who dubs them in the English dub.

Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi

Takumi Kitamura plays Yusuke Urameshi, an unruly teenager who meets an unexpected end and is sent back to earth to bust the supernatural and becomes a better person for it. Kitamura is an actor, singer, and model who has plenty of credits to his name, including a movie called Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, which is far more heartwarming than it sounds. In the English dub, Yusuke is voiced by Khoi Dao.

Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara

Kuwabara is Urameshi’s rival-of-sort – think of a slightly less manic Goro Majima. And while he’s not been smooshed by a lorry as he has, he becomes a valuable ally and more than capable of kicking demon bottom. He’s played by Shuhei Uesugi, whose roles include the live-action adaptation of the romance manga My Boyfriend in Orange. And in the dub, he’s voiced by Ryan Colt Levy.

Kanata Hongō as Hiei

Hiei is a demon and a thief who initially crosses swords with Urameshi, but as the five-episode series progresses, his motivations become a little clearer. He is played by Kanata Hongō, who’s been acting since he was a child. Hongō’s roles include Armin in the two-part live-action Attack on Titan film. In the English dub, Hiei is voiced by Toru Uchikado.

Jun Shison as Kurama

Kurama is a fox demon who has stolen a particularly powerful artifact, and, like Hiei, he’s not quite what he seems. It’s compassion, not greed, that drives him, and he ends up becoming an ally to Kitamura. He’s played by Jun Shison, who, among his many roles, turned up in the Way of the Househusband movie. In the English version, his voice is dubbed by Johnny Yong Bosh.

Kotone Furukawa as Botan

Botan, played by Kotone Furukawa, is the first “person” Urameshi meets after he dies. She likens herself to the Grim Reaper, but she’s not the ultimate authority in the afterlife. Instead, she works for Koenma, the king of the Spirit World (played by Keita Machida). In the English dub, she’s voiced by Courtney Lin.

Goro Inagaki as Sakyo

Goro Inagaki is Sakyo, a Yu Yu Hakusho villain who’s a little too interested in sinkholes. I’m sure that’s an entirely innocent hobby. Inagaki has hosted several TV shows and has been acting since the late ’80s. In the English dub, Sakyo is voiced by Vic Chao, who, among other roles, appears in Mortal Kombat 1 as Kenshi and Goro.

There are several other characters who play secondary roles. Keiko, for example, is Yusukue’s girlfriend who takes his resurrection surprisingly well. And Masaru is the boy whom Yusuke dies saving. Here are all the named characters with their Japanese and English actors.

Atsuko Urameshi – Ayumi Ito (Japanese) / Minae Noji (English)

– Ayumi Ito (Japanese) / Minae Noji (English) Elder Toguro – Kenichi Takitō (Japanese) – Keith Silverstein (English)

– Kenichi Takitō (Japanese) – Keith Silverstein (English) Genkai – Meiko Kaji (Japanese) / Dorothy Fahn (English)

– Meiko Kaji (Japanese) / Dorothy Fahn (English) Hirooka – Takashi Hirota (Japanese) / Joe Hernandez (English)

– Takashi Hirota (Japanese) / Joe Hernandez (English) Karasu – Hiroya Shimizu (Japanese) / Zeno Robinson (English)

– Hiroya Shimizu (Japanese) / Zeno Robinson (English) Keiko Yukimura – Sei Shiraishi (Japanese) / Jennie Kwan (English)

– Sei Shiraishi (Japanese) / Jennie Kwan (English) Kirino – Takara Sakumoto (Japanese) / Ben Lepley (English)

– Takara Sakumoto (Japanese) / Ben Lepley (English) Koenma – Keita Machida (Japanese) / Stephen Fu (English)

– Keita Machida (Japanese) / Stephen Fu (English) Masaru – Yurito Mori (Japanese) / Nathan Yi (English)

– Yurito Mori (Japanese) / Nathan Yi (English) Murase – Hiroshi Okochi (Japanese) / Tom Fahn (English)

– Hiroshi Okochi (Japanese) / Tom Fahn (English) Sawamura – Kazuhiko Kanayama (Japanese) / Alan Lee (English)

– Kazuhiko Kanayama (Japanese) / Alan Lee (English) Tarukane – Shihou Harumi (Japanese) / Frank Todaro (English)

– Shihou Harumi (Japanese) / Frank Todaro (English) Tsutsui – Ken Aoki (Japanese) / Alan Lee (English)

– Ken Aoki (Japanese) / Alan Lee (English) Younger Toguro – Go Ayano (Japanese) / Kaiji Tang (English)

– Go Ayano (Japanese) / Kaiji Tang (English) Yukina – Ai Mikami (Japanese) / Xanthe Huynh (English)

Those are all the English dub voice actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Yu Yu Hashuko.