All Major Actors & Voice Cast List for What If… Season 2

Marvel Studios’ history-bending multiversal stories are set to continue in What If…? Season 2, and if you’re looking for all the major actors and cast list for the show’s second outing, well, you’ve come to the right place.

All Major Actors & Cast List For What If Season 2

Jeffrey Wright Plays The Watcher

Reprising his role from What If…? Season 1, Jeffrey Wright will again play The Watcher, a cosmic entity with an oath of non-interference. Towards the end of Season 1, The Watcher broke that oath to form the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop the AI Ultron when he got ahold of the Infinity Stones. He will, presumably, be part of every episode of What If…? Season 2.

Wright is a decorated actor known for his roles as Jim Gordon in 2022’s The Batman, Felix Leiter in the Daniel Craig-era James Bond movies, and other projects such as Boardwalk Empire, a deeply underrated series you should watch.

Cynthia McWilliams Plays Gamora

Played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Zoe Saldana (with Ariana Greenblatt playing a younger version of the character), Cynthia McWilliams will voice Gamora in What If…? Season 2. Gamora is the adopted daughter of Thanos and a formidable warrior that eventually joins up with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

McWilliams has had roles on such shows as Prison Break, where she played Detective Kacee Franklin; and Bosch, where she played Detective Joan Bennett. Otherwise, you may recognize her as the voice of Vicki Vale and several other characters in Merry Little Batman or Senna from League of Legends.

Mick Wingert Plays Tony Stark

While Robert Downey Jr. may have played Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, in the MCU, in What If…? he’s played by Mick Wingert. A billionaire industrialist, Stark creates his own suit of special armor, which he uses to fight bad guys. He was a mainstay of the MCU from 2008’s Iron Man until his death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Wingert who has also played roles in such projects as Kung Fu Panda 3 and The Cuphead Show!. He’s played Stark in a lot of different shows, though, and is one of his main voice actors. He’s also had a strong voice acting career, having most recently appeared as the Talking Flower in Super Mario Bros. Wonder after having been rumored to play the titular plumber himself.

Hayley Atwell Returns as Peggy Carter

Reprising the role she originated in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Hayley Atwell will once again play an alternate version of Peggy Carter who received the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers. This led to her becoming Captain Carter, who has been one of the main fixtures of What If…? and played an important role in the first season, helping the Guardians of the Multiverse stopping Ultron.

Outside of her performances both in live-action and animation, Atwell is known for her roles in such projects as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and The Pillars of Earth. She’s also the voice actor for Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Lake Bell Plays Natasha Romanoff

Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, was one of the MCU’s longest-standing characters prior to her death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Trained by the secretive Red Room, Romanoff is a master fighter and a spy. Despite not having superpowers of her own, she’s fought alongside the Avengers and proven herself time and time again a valuable ally.

Although Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow in the MCU, she’s played by Lake Bell in What If…?. If you’re a fan of comic book media, you’ll recognize her as the voice of Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn. She also appeared in the live-action MCU as Dr. Graham in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Josh Keaton Plays Steve Rogers

One of the MCU’s most important heroes, Steve Rogers gained superpowers during World War II thanks to the Super-Soldier Serum. Only, what if he didn’t? In What If…?, Rogers has served a lot of different roles, including as HYDRA Stomper and President of the United States instead of as a super soldier. He’s set to return in What If…? Season 2 alongside Peggy Carter.

Despite Chris Evans playing Rogers in live-action, Josh Keaton will voice him in the show, as he did in Season 1. Keaton is a prolific voice actor and you’ll likely recognize him as the voice of Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man, in the animated Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon or as Revolver Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Sam Rockwell as Justin Hammer

The main antagonist of 2010’s Iron Man 2, Justin Hammer will return in What If…? Season 2, and he’s getting an Iron Man suit of his own. In the MCU, Hammer is the CEO of Hammer Industries, a rival of Stark Industries. The film saw him recruiting Ivan Vanko, AKA Whiplash, to create the same Arc Reactor technology that Stark used to power his suit.

Sam Rockwell will reprise his role as Hammer in the MCU. He’s definitely a recognizable face, and there’s a good chance you’ve seen him in either 1999’s Galaxy Quest, 2017’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri or in 2019’s Jojo Rabbit.

Elizabeth Olsen Returns as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff debuted in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and served briefly as a villain before becoming a key hero in the MCU. Unfortunately, the events of WandaVision led to her again becoming an antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which she seemingly perished at the end of. However, while Maximoff may be gone, she’s not forgotten, and she’ll have a role to play in What If…? Season 2.

Actor Elizabeth Olsen will once again play Scarlet Witch in What If…? Season 2. If you’re watching What If…? Season 2, you almost certainly know Olsen from at least one other time that she’s played Maximoff, so I’m not going into her other credits here.

The Entire Cast of the MCU’s What If…? Season 2

Outside of those important actors, there are a lot of other voices you might recognize and will also play key roles, including some folks who are reprising their characters from live-action. As a note, this list will likely be updated as the series goes on, as Marvel Studios is notoriously secretive about casting, and there’s bound to be a surprise or two in store. Additionally, we still don’t know who is voice Kahhori, a key character in What If…? Season 2.

Annette Benning as Dr. Wendy Lawson

Michael Douglas as Kang Pym

Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster

Atandwa Kani as King T’Chaka

Kat Dennings as Darcy

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster

Taika Waititi as Korg

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Cate Blanchett as Hela

What If…? Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 22, with new episodes every day until Dec. 30.