Movies & TVNews

Netflix Reveals First Look at Tomb Raider Anime

By
0
image from netflix tomb raider anime header

Get hyped for even more video game adaptations from Netflix, because the streaming service just revealed a first look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Netflix revealed the first look trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and posted the video on its YouTube channel. You can check out the video below, which gives a few flashes of Croft adventuring, her backstory, and, of course, notching and firing an arrow. The end of the video doesn’t reveal a release date, and instead, Netflix only claims that the project, which comes from Legendary Television, is “coming soon.”

Related: Tomb Raider & Perfect Dark Dev Crystal Dynamics Hit With Layoffs

The original Tomb Raider game released in 1996 and introduced the world to Lara Croft, an archaeologist/adventurer in the style of Indiana Jones. Her early adventures in video games were filled with puzzles and action that earned her a devoted fanbase, numerous sequels, and adaptations in other media. There have been two attempts at a Tomb Raider movie series. The first starred Angelina Jolie in the title role, while the latter saw Alicia Vikander take up the mantle. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently said to be working on a Tomb Raider TV series at Amazon and there are additional reports that there’s a movie on the way that’s designed to turn the property into a “Marvel-like franchise.”

Little is known about the plot of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft at this time. However, Netflix has had a lot of successful video game adaptations of late, with the likes of Arcane and Castlevania, so I’m cautiously optimistic that the show will be, at worst, a lot of fun.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft does not have a set release date at the time of writing. The series stars Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft, Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava, and Allen Maldonado as Zip.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan