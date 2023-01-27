Lara Craft will explore TV screens in her next adventure thanks to a deal that will see a Tomb Raider show coming to Amazon Prime Video, per THR. Amazon has reportedly struck a deal with Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write and executive produce this Tomb Raider series that is already in development. Waller-Bridge previously created and starred in Fleabag and produced series such as Killing Eve, among other projects. There is no word on who will play Lara Craft in the show. Former Amazon head of comedy and drama Ryan Andolina and former head of overall deals Amanda Greenblatt will join Waller-Bridge as executive producers.

Although Tomb Raider got its start as a ‘90s video game series, the franchise has quite a history outside of games, too. Angelina Jolie was the first to bring the iconic adventurer to live action when she starred in the 2001 movie adaptation. A sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, arrived two years later. Lara Croft took a break from movie space until Alicia Vikander stepped in to star in the 2018 reboot, Tomb Raider.

Meanwhile, the Tomb Raider video game series is also set to undergo a bit of change. We learned just last month that series developer Crystal Dynamics, which saw its last three Tomb Raider games published under Square Enix, is creating a new entry that will launch under the Amazon Games umbrella. This multiplatform title is currently untitled and will be a narrative-driven, single-player adventure game.

Lara Craft and Tomb Raider will have a new look when the TV series comes to Amazon sometime in the future, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge weaving the stories.