Johnathan Bailey Reunited with an Unexpected Bridgerton Co-Star on Wicked

Tara McCauley
Published: Nov 12, 2024 08:48 pm

Thanks to his eponymous role on Netflix’s Bridgerton, Johnathan Bailey’s no stranger to romantically sweeping into scenes on horseback. In fact, in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, the Fiyero actor even had the chance to work alongside one of his former Bridgerton mounts, Jack.

In an interview with Popcorn Podcast, Bailey shares credit for Fiyero’s impressive equestrian entrance in Wicked with his fellow Bridgerton alum Jack the horse. “I worked with him on Bridgerton,” the English actor denotes, “so we’ve built a trust and a rapport, and he’s incredibly focused and can deliver a very sort of stable scene partner”. The Lord Anthony Bridgerton actor pivots into discussing how Fiyero’s theatrical entrance on Jack sets the tone for his drastic character development across the two-part musical franchise.

While Fiyero starts Wicked “Dancing Through Life”, the prince develops into a more sincere figure throughout the narrative as he presents a romantic wrinkle into the already complicated relationship between Glinda and Elphaba. Though Bailey has been granted the unique opportunity to ride into romantic conflict on horseback in both Wicked and Bridgerton, the two projects are far from the only entries on his growing romance resume. The actor made a recent appearance in Season 3 of Netflix’s popular coming-of-age series Heartstopper and earned an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nomination for his performance alongside Matt Bomer in the Showtime miniseries Fellow Travelers.

Between Bridgerton‘s growing Netflix empire and the somewhat controversial decision to split Wicked split into a two-part saga, there’s thankfully several paths forward for Bailey and his trusted scene partner Jack to continue their franchise-spanning collaboration.

Author
Tara McCauley
Nerd at large, Tara McCauley's happiest playing or writing about tabletop role playing games. Tara joined The Escapist in October 2023 as a freelance contributor. She covers such TV shows as Fargo and games/fandoms like Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to The Escapist, Tara has gushed about her favorite pop culture topics at CBR, MXDWN, and Monstrous Femme. When she's not writing or rolling dice, Tara can be found catching up on her favorite sitcoms, curled up with a horror comic, or waxing poetic about the WNBA.
