Cosplayer Gets Tip on Unsheathing Link’s Sword From Sakurai Himself

Throughout The Legend of Zelda franchise, Link has always been a swordsman. When it comes to real life, however, it can be challenging to properly unsheathe a sword. Luckily, a struggling cosplayer who was unsure how to use Link’s sword got help from Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai.

As reported by Automaton (via VGC), Japanese cosplayer Sakigake recently uploaded a video from his The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link cosplay. Sakigake had some trouble with the Master Sword, which you can witness below on X:

As you can see, it’s quite hard to unsheathe a sword if it is as long as the fabled Master Sword. This is why carrying a sword on one’s back is mostly seen in only television and movies.

Sakurai is a fan of cosplay, as he noticed Sakigake’s struggles online. He provided some assistance with the matter by explaining that in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, his team added an animation where Link uses his other hand to lower his sheath so it fits in the scabbard. This is a more realistic depiction of the technique, as other games in the Zelda series had Link contorting his wrist in inhuman ways to take his sword in and out. Sakigake thanked Sakurai for his assistance, saying he’d make the pose “look cool next time.” Sakurai responded saying he was a fan of the cosplay.

The Super Smash Bros. series has always been known for its attention to detail, especially with its third-party guest characters. Still, this is a level of research that goes above and beyond the call of duty. It will be sobering to witness how another director tackles the license. I don’t think anyone will match Sakurai’s respect for the various IPs that appear in Nintendo’s fighting game behemoth.

