The Tomb Raider series has been on a roller coaster lately. First, we found out the next game in the franchise will be developed using Unreal Engine 5. Then news broke out that rights to the series were sold by Square Enix to Embracer Group. The surprises keep on coming. Today, a press release revealed Amazon Games will publish the new multiplatform Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics.

Via Game Informer, here are the relevant press release details:

Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics today announced they have reached an agreement under which Crystal Dynamics will develop a new multiplatform Tomb Raider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally. The as-yet-untitled new Tomb Raider is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.

It is refreshing to hear the next entry will maintain the single-player and puzzle nature of past games. I was worried it was going to turn into a multiplayer romp or something. Hopefully, it will be better than Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which had a plot that made me question the writing talents of the developers.

This Amazon Games-published adventure is currently in early development and will be the “most expansive Tomb Raider game to date.” Details are scarce on the sequel, though we do know it will bridge the gap between the reboot trilogy and the original series. Perhaps if this title is successful, we will eventually see a second remake of the first game. Sign me up for current-gen dinosaurs that get blasted by Lara’s dual pistols.