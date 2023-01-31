The Tomb Raider series looks like it has a bright future ahead. Its next game is being published by Amazon Games, and a Tomb Raider show is coming to Amazon Prime Video with Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing and producing. (This is in addition to an anime series at Netflix.) It sounds like Bezos’ company is all in on Lara Croft, as The Hollywood Reporter sources claim the goal is to turn Tomb Raider into a “Marvel-like franchise.” Along those lines, in addition to the game and television show, sources reveal Amazon is teaming up with dj2 Entertainment to make a new Tomb Raider movie.

The goal is to make the Tomb Raider game, show, and movie all part of one connected universe at Amazon, just like Marvel does with its movies and Disney+ programs. There is also speculation Tomb Raider is one of the largest commitments for Amazon, right behind The Lord of the Rings.

This all sounds good, and I hope the investments pay off. However, I can’t be the only one that heard the term “Marvel-like” and thought it meant a massive crossover event. Can you imagine Crystal Dynamics‘ IPs all being together in one universe? Gex, Kain, and Raziel all joining Lara on an adventure? It would be amazing.