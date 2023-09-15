All Legion Arms in Lies of P

Lies of P is the hot new soulslike that everyone is talking about. It casts you as a Pinocchio who is a bit more dangerous than most versions of the classic character, and that opens up all manner of possibilities. One of the headline features of Lies of P is the ability to customize the character with eight Legion Arms that offer different combat and traversal possibilities, so let’s explore what each can do.

What Are Legion Arms in Lies of P ?

Legion Arms complement your weapons in the game, offering different strategies to take down your enemies. You can upgrade each to extend their abilities. And while it’s expected that you will unlock more by progressing the story, exactly how that happens hasn’t been clarified as yet. We’ll update this article when we know more.

Without any further ado, here are the eight Legion Arms in Lies of P:

Left Arm of Steel

This is the starting arm that provides you with a basic punch attack.

Deus Ex Machina

This arm allows you to drop mines that will explode and damage enemies on a timer. Upgrading it will allow you to lay extra mines and increase the area of effect of the resulting explosions.

Aegis

This begins as a basic shield to let you absorb damage by blocking. Upgrading it will allow it to absorb more damage and also reflect damage back at enemies with explosive counterattacks.

Falcon Eyes

This resembles nothing so much as a cannon. Its basic form launches a timed explosive projectile from range. The upgrade allows you to launch more explosives at once and may have a homing function.

Puppet String

The classic harpoon-type item. As you might expect, it gives you the ability to close the gap on your enemies by pulling them towards you or vice versa. The upgraded version provides follow-up attack options. Hopefully it also offers traversal options to help you get around the city of Krat in style.

Fulminis

An arm imbued with an electrical charge. The basic version lets you charge and launch a short-range electrical projectile. The upgraded version can also be used as a melee attack, dealing electrical damage over time and concluding with an explosive shock.

Flamberge

Flamethrowers are always fun. The upgraded version offers a greater area of effect and an explosive finisher.

Pandemonium

This arm is one of the most mysterious at the moment. It seems to have an almost organic function, spraying a substance that causes damage over time. The upgraded version allows you to spray more.

The Legion Arms promise to provide a wide variety of tactical options on top of the basic soulslike gameplay of Lies of P. Personally, I’m very fond of what the Puppet String has to offer, and I just know that I will spend way too much time with the Aegis equipped, so let us know what best suits your playstyle.

