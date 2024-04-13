Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is here, a limited series about a comedian who ends up being stalked. It’s based on a one-man show but for the series, Netflix has enlisted a host of actors to bring the story to life. Here are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd as Donny

Actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd plays Donny Dunn, a character based on actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd. Yes, that’s right, the creator of true-life story Baby Reindeer also plays ‘himself’ in the show. But while that might sound like a recipe for disaster, he has real acting chops, portraying a man whose life was far from perfect even before his stalker entered his life. He’s also written for Netflix’s Sex Education show.

Jessica Gunning as Martha

Martha is the woman who, following Donny’s single act of kindness, decides to relentlessly stalk him. He’s not her first victim as Donny quickly discovers when looking into her in the first episode. Actress Jessica Gunning has multiple film and TV credits to her name, though you may recognise her as Diane from comedy crime thriller The Outlaws.

Nava Mau as Teri

Teri is Richard’s girlfriend, something that Martha takes issue with. But it becomes apparent that, even without her presence, their relationship would still be rocky. She’s played by Nava Mau, who played Ana in HBO’s Max’s Generation series.

Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien

Darrien is a comedy writer who Donny meets at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival, but who is revealed as a sexual predator. He’s played by Tom Goodman-Hill, who you’ll recognise as “thingy of thingy” since he’s had so many roles where he plays one of the side characters. For me, he’ll always be Joe Hawkins from the prematurely-cancelled Humans.

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Full Cast

Here’s the full list of everyone who contributed their performance to this limited series.

Billy Will Hislop

Will Hislop Bijou Jim Caesar

Jim Caesar Compere Leroy Brito

Leroy Brito Compere Mark Watson

Mark Watson Compere Zeeny Shah

Zeeny Shah Culver Alexandria Riley

Alexandria Riley Customer Joe Bone

Joe Bone Daniels Thomas Coombes

Thomas Coombes Darrien Tom Goodman-Hill

Tom Goodman-Hill Date Four Stephen Erhirhi

Stephen Erhirhi Date One Grace Parry

Grace Parry Date Three Kairi Liu

Kairi Liu Date Two Phillip Suddick

Phillip Suddick Diggsy Josh Finan

Josh Finan Donny Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd Drama School Teacher Gemma Page

Gemma Page Elle Amanda Root

Amanda Root Football Commentator JJ Bull

JJ Bull Francis Hugh Coles

Hugh Coles Gerry Mark Lewis Jones

Mark Lewis Jones Gino Danny Kirrane

Danny Kirrane Glenda Laura Smyth

Laura Smyth Greggsy Michael Wildman

Michael Wildman Gwen Leah MacRae

Leah MacRae Harris Jamie Michie

Jamie Michie Jason Tom Durant-Pritchard

Tom Durant-Pritchard Judge Rachel Bavidge

Rachel Bavidge Keeley Shalom Brune-Franklin

Shalom Brune-Franklin Liz Nina Sosanya

Nina Sosanya Martha Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning Punter Gerry Lynch

Gerry Lynch Shea Barman Gavin Drea

Gavin Drea Teri – Nava Mau

– Nava Mau Waiter Miya Ocego

And those are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more