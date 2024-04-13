Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd and his stalker, Martha, sitting at a table in a cafe.
Category:
Movies & TV

All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 13, 2024 12:31 pm

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is here, a limited series about a comedian who ends up being stalked. It’s based on a one-man show but for the series, Netflix has enlisted a host of actors to bring the story to life. Here are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd as Donny

Actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd plays Donny Dunn, a character based on actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd. Yes, that’s right, the creator of true-life story Baby Reindeer also plays ‘himself’ in the show. But while that might sound like a recipe for disaster, he has real acting chops, portraying a man whose life was far from perfect even before his stalker entered his life. He’s also written for Netflix’s Sex Education show.

Jessica Gunning as Martha

Martha is the woman who, following Donny’s single act of kindness, decides to relentlessly stalk him. He’s not her first victim as Donny quickly discovers when looking into her in the first episode. Actress Jessica Gunning has multiple film and TV credits to her name, though you may recognise her as Diane from comedy crime thriller The Outlaws.

Nava Mau as Teri

Teri is Richard’s girlfriend, something that Martha takes issue with. But it becomes apparent that, even without her presence, their relationship would still be rocky. She’s played by Nava Mau, who played Ana in HBO’s Max’s Generation series.

Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien

Darrien is a comedy writer who Donny meets at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival, but who is revealed as a sexual predator. He’s played by Tom Goodman-Hill, who you’ll recognise as “thingy of thingy” since he’s had so many roles where he plays one of the side characters. For me, he’ll always be Joe Hawkins from the prematurely-cancelled Humans.

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Full Cast

Here’s the full list of everyone who contributed their performance to this limited series.

  • Billy Will Hislop
  • Bijou Jim Caesar
  • Compere Leroy Brito
  • Compere Mark Watson
  • Compere Zeeny Shah
  • Culver Alexandria Riley
  • Customer Joe Bone
  • Daniels Thomas Coombes
  • Darrien Tom Goodman-Hill
  • Date Four Stephen Erhirhi
  • Date One Grace Parry
  • Date Three Kairi Liu
  • Date Two Phillip Suddick
  • Diggsy Josh Finan
  • Donny Richard Gadd
  • Drama School Teacher Gemma Page
  • Elle Amanda Root
  • Football Commentator JJ Bull
  • Francis Hugh Coles
  • Gerry Mark Lewis Jones
  • Gino Danny Kirrane
  • Glenda Laura Smyth
  • Greggsy Michael Wildman
  • Gwen Leah MacRae
  • Harris Jamie Michie
  • Jason Tom Durant-Pritchard
  • Judge Rachel Bavidge
  • Keeley Shalom Brune-Franklin
  • Liz Nina Sosanya
  • Martha Jessica Gunning
  • Punter Gerry Lynch
  • Shea Barman Gavin Drea
  • Teri – Nava Mau
  • Waiter Miya Ocego

And those are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Post Tag:
Baby Reindeer
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Sonic the Hedgehog In Paramount+’s Knuckles, Explained
Sonic the Hedgehog movie poster
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Sonic the Hedgehog In Paramount+’s Knuckles, Explained
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 13, 2024
Read Article If You Want More Star Wars Shows Like Andor, You Need to Watch The Bad Batch
The clones in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
If You Want More Star Wars Shows Like Andor, You Need to Watch The Bad Batch
Fran Ruiz Fran Ruiz Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Ending Explained
A woman in a dress and handbag walking into a pub in Baby Reindeer smiling.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Ending Explained
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Sonic the Hedgehog In Paramount+’s Knuckles, Explained
Sonic the Hedgehog movie poster
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Sonic the Hedgehog In Paramount+’s Knuckles, Explained
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 13, 2024
Read Article If You Want More Star Wars Shows Like Andor, You Need to Watch The Bad Batch
The clones in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
If You Want More Star Wars Shows Like Andor, You Need to Watch The Bad Batch
Fran Ruiz Fran Ruiz Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Ending Explained
A woman in a dress and handbag walking into a pub in Baby Reindeer smiling.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Ending Explained
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 13, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.