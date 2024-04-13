Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is here, a limited series about a comedian who ends up being stalked. It’s based on a one-man show but for the series, Netflix has enlisted a host of actors to bring the story to life. Here are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.
All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer
Richard Gadd as Donny
Actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd plays Donny Dunn, a character based on actor, writer and comedian Richard Gadd. Yes, that’s right, the creator of true-life story Baby Reindeer also plays ‘himself’ in the show. But while that might sound like a recipe for disaster, he has real acting chops, portraying a man whose life was far from perfect even before his stalker entered his life. He’s also written for Netflix’s Sex Education show.
Jessica Gunning as Martha
Martha is the woman who, following Donny’s single act of kindness, decides to relentlessly stalk him. He’s not her first victim as Donny quickly discovers when looking into her in the first episode. Actress Jessica Gunning has multiple film and TV credits to her name, though you may recognise her as Diane from comedy crime thriller The Outlaws.
Nava Mau as Teri
Teri is Richard’s girlfriend, something that Martha takes issue with. But it becomes apparent that, even without her presence, their relationship would still be rocky. She’s played by Nava Mau, who played Ana in HBO’s Max’s Generation series.
Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien
Darrien is a comedy writer who Donny meets at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival, but who is revealed as a sexual predator. He’s played by Tom Goodman-Hill, who you’ll recognise as “thingy of thingy” since he’s had so many roles where he plays one of the side characters. For me, he’ll always be Joe Hawkins from the prematurely-cancelled Humans.
Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Full Cast
Here’s the full list of everyone who contributed their performance to this limited series.
- Billy Will Hislop
- Bijou Jim Caesar
- Compere Leroy Brito
- Compere Mark Watson
- Compere Zeeny Shah
- Culver Alexandria Riley
- Customer Joe Bone
- Daniels Thomas Coombes
- Darrien Tom Goodman-Hill
- Date Four Stephen Erhirhi
- Date One Grace Parry
- Date Three Kairi Liu
- Date Two Phillip Suddick
- Diggsy Josh Finan
- Donny Richard Gadd
- Drama School Teacher Gemma Page
- Elle Amanda Root
- Football Commentator JJ Bull
- Francis Hugh Coles
- Gerry Mark Lewis Jones
- Gino Danny Kirrane
- Glenda Laura Smyth
- Greggsy Michael Wildman
- Gwen Leah MacRae
- Harris Jamie Michie
- Jason Tom Durant-Pritchard
- Judge Rachel Bavidge
- Keeley Shalom Brune-Franklin
- Liz Nina Sosanya
- Martha Jessica Gunning
- Punter Gerry Lynch
- Shea Barman Gavin Drea
- Teri – Nava Mau
- Waiter Miya Ocego
And those are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.