As a spin-off of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Paramount+’s spin-off series, Knuckles, is set to continue the story established by the films but with a new focus on Knuckles the Echidna. Here are all of the major actors and cast for Paramount+’s Knuckles.

All Major Actors & Cast for Paramount+’s Knuckles

For those who may not be aware, Knuckles is going to be set between the events of 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The six-episode series, which will stream on April 26, 2024, will center around Knuckles as he begins to train Deputy Wade, a supporting character from the film series, how to be a fearless echidna warrior. Here are all the major actors in the series:

Idris Elba as Knuckles

Idris Elba reprises his role as Knuckles the Echidna and is still set to be the same lovable, hard-headed idiot we fell in love with. While mostly known for live-action roles from shows like Luther or the critically underappreciated The Suicide Squad, Elba actually has done voiceover work in the past. Previous voice acting credits include Shere Khan in The Jungle Book and, most recently, Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Reprising his role from the earlier Sonic films, Adam Pally’s Wade is a bumbling cop from the small town of Green Hills who is trying to become more heroic and less of an inept goofball. Pally is no stranger to comedies, though, appearing on television sitcoms Happy Endings and The Mindy Project in major supporting roles.

Rory McCann as “The Buyer”

Set to be the main antagonist of the series, Rory McCann’s “The Buyer” is a former employee of Dr. Robotnik who broke away from him and is trying to harness Knuckles’ own power for his own nefarious purposes. If you’re at all familiar with McCann’s filmography, it’s probably for his brutal and morally ambiguous depiction of Sandor Clegane, aka “The Hound,” from Game of Thrones.

The Full Cast of Paramount+’s Knuckles

Despite the series primarily focusing on Knuckles and Wade’s misadventures, there are still plenty of characters who will pop up to add some comedic effect, including everyone’s favorite Blue Blur, Ben Schwartz’s Sonic the Hedgehog. Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel were also cast in the series, but their roles are currently unknown. Here’s the full cast of Knuckles:

Carey Elwes as “Pistol” Pete Whipple

as “Pistol” Pete Whipple Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac

as Pachacamac Edi Patterson as Wanda Whipple

as Wanda Whipple Stockard Channing as Wendy Whipple

as Wendy Whipple Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

as Sonic the Hedgehog Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Mile “Tails” Prower

as Mile “Tails” Prower Julian Barratt as Jack Sinclair

as Jack Sinclair Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi ) as Agent Mason

) as Agent Mason Ellie Taylor as Agent Willoughby

as Agent Willoughby Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowsky

as Maddie Wachowsky Alice Wren Treggonning as Susie

as Susie Jaimi Barbakoff as Susie’s Mum

as Susie’s Mum Tony Coughlan as Welder Worker

And that’s the full cast of Paramount+’s Knuckles.

Knuckles will stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting April 26, 2024.