Paramount+’s Knuckles Trailer Sends the Echidna on a Solo Adventure, Reveals Release Date

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Sonic 3 is still pretty far out, but Paramount+ is ready to save the day. The Knuckles trailer sends the Echidna on a solo adventure and reveals the series’ release date.

Recommended Videos

Knuckles found himself at odds with Sonic and his new buddy Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but just like Goku, Sonic seemingly always finds a way to make friends out of his enemies (Dr. Robotnik excluded). So, after helping save the day, Knuckles decides to stay on Earth with his pals, which is where his solo series picks up. You can check out the trailer below:

Only one hero hits this hard. 👊 Watch the trailer for #Knuckles, a six-episode streaming event coming to #ParamountPlus April 26. pic.twitter.com/7S4cVX4eza — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 8, 2024

Sitting in the house all day, waiting for trouble to find him, is clearly exhausting for Knuckles, so he sets off on his own for a bit. Soon, he meets up with Wade, who isn’t nearly as heroic as James Marsden’s Tom, and offers to train him as an Echidna warrior.

Related: Shadow Joins Sonic in Remastered Title Sonic X Shadow Generations

As is par the course with Sonic and Co., however, Knuckles runs into trouble when a former associate of Robotnik’s, The Buyer, played by Rory McCann, best known as The Hound in HBO’s Game of Thrones, looks to steal the hero’s power. It’ll be up to Wade and Knuckles to put an end to his scheme and save the world.

While Knuckles is making a big deal of sending the Echidna off on his own, other characters from the movies will appear. Sonic and Tails both appear in the trailer, as well as Maddie, Tom’s wife. It’s unclear if Marsden will reprise his role as well, but he’s no stranger to the world of TV, having appeared in the critically acclaimed Jury Duty.

Knuckles will hit the Paramount+ streaming service on April 26, 2024.