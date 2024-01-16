All Major Actors & Cast List for Argylle

Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s new movie, sees a spy writer plunged into real-world espionage. But who stars in this film? If that’s what you’re wondering, here are all the major actors and the cast list for Argylle.

Every Major Actor & Cast List for Argylle

Henry Cavill as Argylle

Henry Cavill is super-spy Argylle, which may be as close as the actor gets to playing James Bond. But he’s not the star of the movie because Argylle is entirely fictional. He’s the creation of Elly Conway, the novelist who finds herself dragged into a real-world spy story. Cavill has more acting credits than you can shake a Warhammer figure at, from Superman in Man of Steel to Geralt in The Witcher, though he’s recently handed that role over to Thor’s brother.

Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway

Aside from acting, Bryce Dallas Howard has directed several episodes of the Star Wars show The Mandalorian and the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. As part of the cast of Argylle, she’s playing Elly Conway, a spy-fiction author whose works whose novels are a little too close to the truth. So, she gets caught up in all sorts of espionage shenanigans.

There is a “real” Argylle book published under the name Elly Conway, but it looks like this is just Apple’s Blair Witch-style attempt to promote the movie. It’s not clear who really wrote the novel, though Taylor Swift’s name seems to have been doing the rounds at one point. No, really.

Sam Rockwell as Aiden

Sam Rockwell is Aiden, the spy who comes to Elly’s aid when she’s targeted for her apparent insider knowledge. He’s “real” in Elly’s world, though I wouldn’t put it past director Matthew Vaughn to reveal the whole thing was just a dream. Rockwell played Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2, a role he reprised in season 2 of What If…?, but his best performance has to be as astronaut Sam Bell in Moon.

Bryan Cranston as Ritter

Bryan Cranston, who you’ll recognize as either Walter White or the dad from Malcolm in the Middle, is villain Ritter. He’s determined to get his hands on Elly and, presumably, discover why her book is so accurate.

John Cena as Wyatt

Wyatt, played by John Cena, is Argylle’s fellow agent, who you’ll have seen in action in the trailer. And unless the movie pulls one hell of a twist, he’s also fictional. Insert your own “can’t see him” joke here.

The Full Cast of Argylle

There are several other high-profile stars featured in the cast of Argylle. Samuel Jackson, for example, plays Alfred Solomon, though if Vaughn does end up putting Kingsman in the same universe, he’ll also have played that first movie’s villain. Maybe Valentine was Solomon’s evil twin.

Catherine O’Hara plays Elly’s mother, Ruth, who, despite Elly’s success, is not one for showering her daughter with praise. And Alfie, Elly’s cat, is played by Chip, Claudia Schiffer’s feline companion (director Vaughn is married to Schiffer).

Here are all the actors who, so far, play named characters in the movie.

Alaa Habib as Zoe

Alfredo Tavares as Marcus

Ariana DeBose as Keira

Bryan Cranston as Ritter

Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway

Catherine O’Hara as Elly’s mother, Ruth

Chip as Alfie, Elly’s cat

Dua Lipa as LaGrange

Henry Cavill as Argylle

John Cena as Wyatt

Richard E. Grant as Fowler

Sam Rockwell as Aiden

Samuel L. Jackson as Alfred Solomon

Sofia Boutella as Saba Al-Badr

Stanley Morgan as Bakunin

Tomás Paredes as Carlos

Those are all major actors and the cast list for Argylle. The movie comes to cinemas on Feb. 2, and given it’s co-produced by Apple, it will almost certainly make its streaming debut on Apple TV.