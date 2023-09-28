Argylle Trailer Features Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, and a Truly Epic Train Battle

Matthew Vaughn is returning to the world of spies, though this time he’s leaving the Kingsmen behind. The stylish director’s next film is called Argyle, and judging from the first trailer that dropped today, it’s a mix between James Bond parody, Kingsmen, Will Ferrell’s Stranger Than Fiction, and a Looney Tunes cartoon where an animal accidentally causes a ton of mayhem without realizing it. Yea, it’s looking pretty damn unique, and that’s without Vaughn’s signature panache.

The film follows the story of Elly Conway, an author of a series of fiction novels about a secret agent named Agent Argylle, who is played by Henry Cavill, giving the actor yet another near James Bond role. However, it turns out that her books aren’t actually all that fictional as she seems to be writing about actual events that have occurred. This obviously makes her a pretty valuable target in the spy world if she can actually predict what’s going to happen so suddenly the real spies start coming after her and it’s up to actual spy Aiden (Sam Rockwell) to help save her and her cat, Alfie. It’s a slightly weird premise given the fact that both the novel scenes and the reality scenes in the trailer are heightened to a ridiculous extent by Vaughn but it sure looks fun. You can see the trailer below.

Joining that already stacked set of leads are even more famous people, including John Cena (Fast X), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Samuel L. Jackson, who reunites with Vaughn after playing the villain in Kingsman. Even the damn cat is kind of famous, as Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer). Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) wrote the screenplay, marking the first film in a bit that Vaughn didn’t at least help write.

Argylle will release in theaters on February 2, 2024.