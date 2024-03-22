A24’s upcoming dystopian thriller Civil War counts both fresh and familiar faces among its acting ensemble. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Civil War, along with the wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Civil War

Kirsten Dunst as Lee

Kirsten Dunst portrays Civil War‘s protagonist, Lee, a celebrated war photojournalist. Dunst rocketed to fame at just 12 years old starring opposite Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire (filmed when she was 10). Other high-profile roles followed soon after, including Jumanji and Little Women. Dunst later graduated to more adult parts, such as The Virgin Suicides‘ Lux Lisbon and Bring It On‘s Torrance Shipman. This paved the way for Dunst’s most famous role to date: Mary-Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Her major credits in the years since then include Melancholia, Hidden Figures, The Beguiled, Power of the Dog, and Season 2 of FX’s Fargo.

Wagner Moura as Joel

Brazilian actor, director, and filmmaker Wagner Moura stars as Civil War‘s male lead, Joel, Lee’s journalist colleague. Already a hugely popular actor in his homeland, Moura first came to US audiences’ attention via 2013 sci-fi flick Elysium. His next gig, Netflix’s Narcos, raised his profile even further. Moura played infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar in two of Narcos‘ three seasons, nabbing a Golden Globe nomination along the way. He later made a cameo in spinoff series Narcos: Mexico, before sidestepping potential typecasting with parts in animated blockbuster Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Cailee Spaeny as Jessie

Cailee Spaeny plays Jessie, a would-be journalist who joins Lee and Joel as they traverse Civil War‘s dystopian United States. Still in her mid-20s, Spaeny has already amassed an impressive CV of film credits. Her most noteworthy big screen projects include Pacific Rim Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale, Vice, The Craft: Legacy, and Priscilla. Spaeny’s headlining turn in Priscilla won her particular acclaim, including the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. Spaeny has found similar success on the small screen, starring in Devs (helmed by Civil War writer-director Alex Garland), Mare of Easttown, and The First Lady. Following Civil War‘s release, her next major role is in the eagerly anticipated sci-fi/horror blockbuster Alien: Romulus.

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Sammy

Stephen McKinley Henderson portrays Sammy, Lee and Joel’s aging mentor. Widely regarded as one of the finest character actors of his generation, Henderson is equally at home on the stage and screen. His film credits include Tower Heist, Manchester by the Sea, Fences, Lady Bird, Beau Is Afraid, and Dune: Part One. Where TV is concerned, Henderson has appeared in The Killing Floor, Law & Order, The Newsroom, Fear the Walking Dead, and Devs (to name just a few). Meanwhile, theater aficionados will know Henderson from his performances in the likes of King Hedley II, Jitney, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Sonoya Mizuno as Anya

British actor Sonoya Mizuno stars as Anya. Civil War marks Mizuno’s fifth collaboration with Civil War writer-director Alex Garland. They previously worked together on Garland’s films Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men, as well as the filmmaker’s FX miniseries, Devs. Aside from her collaborations with Garland, Mizuno also has plenty of other major credits under her belt. She’s appeared on the big screen in the likes of La La Land, Beauty and the Beast, and Crazy Rich Asians, and on the small screen in Netflix’s Maniac and HBO’s House of the Dragon. Prior to becoming an actor, Mizuno was a ballet dancer and fashion model.

Nick Offerman as the President of the United States

Nick Offerman plays the President of the United States in Civil War. It’s a performance that’s likely to shock viewers primarily familiar with Offerman’s most iconic role, Parks and Recreation‘s Ron Swanson. That said, those up-to-speed with Offerman’s wider filmography will recognize the role as just the latest example of the Illinois native’s versatility as an actor. Outside of Parks and Rec, Offerman has balanced lighter fare, such as The Lego Movie and The Founder, with darker material, such as Fargo Season 2 and The Last of Us Season 1. Civil War is Offerman’s second collaboration with writer-director Alex Garland; he previously starred in Garland’s FX miniseries Devs.

Additional Actors in Civil War

Aside from the stars listed above, the Civil War cast also includes the following actors:

Jefferson White as Dave

Juani Feliz as Joy Butler

Nelson Lee as Tony

Edmund Donovan as Eddie

Karl Glusman as Spotter

Jin Ha as Sniper

Jojo T. Gibbs as WF White House Sergeant

Jesse Plemons as Unnamed Soldier

Jess Matney as Checkpoint Soldier

Civil War arrives in cinemas on April 12, 2024.