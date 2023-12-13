Civil War Trailer Teases Alex Garland’s Next Thriller Movie

From Ex Machina to Men, Alex Garland has made a name for himself through unsettling, spec-fic productions, and his next movie, Civil War, seems as though it will continue that trend.

As the title suggests, the film centers around a second American Civil War in a near-future where the country is riven by division. In it, the Western Forces, an alliance between the states of Texas and California have ceded from the union. At the same time, the entire country seems to have suffered a descent into dystopian chaos, with one character in the trailer saying, “they shoot journalists on sight in the Capitol.” See the full trailer for yourself below:

For Civil War, Garland has teamed with production company A24, which has established itself as a home for strange, thought-provoking films with the likes of Beau is Afraid, Talk To Me, and The Whale. The official logline for the movie calls Civil War “An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razors edge.”

The film sees Garland reteaming with several stars from his 2020 miniseries Devs, including Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman. Also joining the headline cast are Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst, Killers of the Flower Moon’s Jesse Plemons, and Narcos’ Wagner Moura.

The film is currently slated to release on April 26, 2024. In addition to regular cinemas, it will also be available on Imax screens.