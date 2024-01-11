All Major Actors & Cast List for Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once is a crime series that starts with a funeral and only gets darker as it goes on. But who plays who in this Netflix show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Fool Me Once.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Maya Sterm is a retired Army captain who’s just buried her husband, Joe, who was gunned down in front of her. Or was he? Events shortly after leave her wondering if he’s, in fact, alive, which, in turn, leads her to uncover even more secrets. She’s played by actor Michelle Keegan, who, after six years on the UK soap Coronation Street, met a horrific end on the show. Keegan also stars in the comedy-drama series Brassic, which has recently finished airing its fifth series.

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

With an acting career spanning over fifty years, Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley plays Judith Burkett, Maya’s mother-in-law. Swimming in money, it seems as if Judith was playing nice for her son’s sake. And after his death, things become more than a little frosty. Still, that’s all it is – there’s absolutely nothing suspicious going on, right? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out.

Adeel Akhtar as Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce

Sami Kierce is the officer assigned to investigate Joe’s murder, and right from the first scene, it’s obvious he thinks something’s up. He’s also got problems with his health, which is getting in the way of his investigative efforts. He’s played by Adeel Akhtar, who, among many roles, is Inspector Lestrade in the Netflix-backed Enola Holmes movies.

Natalia Kostrzewa as Izabella Godek

Natalie Kostrzewa plays Izabella, the nanny who helps look after Maya’s daughter. Maya trusts her, but one of her friends gifts her a secret nanny cam, which leads her down the whole “Is Joe really dead?” rabbit hole.

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

Richard Armitage, who Tolkien fans will recognize as Thorin from The Hobbit movie trilogy, is Joe, Maya’s late husband. Within the first few minutes of Episode 1, we’re shown plenty of flashback footage, but is he going to pop up, having faked his own death? Does he have an evil or non-evil twin? The show does, ultimately, answer that.

Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier

Shane is one of Maya’s former colleagues, and unlike her, he’s still in the military, which gives him access to some useful resources. However, watching the show, you might have questions about his motives. Actor Emmett J. Scanlan is perhaps best known as Billy Grade in Peaky Blinders.

As for the rest of the cast, here are all the actors who play named characters in the show. With this being a British-made series, if you’re a fan of British shows, you may spot a few familiar faces and names. The show’s actors have turned in everything from Hollyoaks to Luther.

Abby Walker – Danya Griver

– Danya Griver Adult Lily – Molly Keir-Barton

– Molly Keir-Barton Alexander Dosman – Joe Armstrong

– Joe Armstrong Andrew Burkett – Edward Harper-Jones

– Edward Harper-Jones Billy Bosworth – Miles Yekinni

– Miles Yekinni Caroline Burkett – Hattie Morahan

– Hattie Morahan Charlie – Ross Grant

– Ross Grant Christopher Swain – Anthony Howell

– Anthony Howell Claire Walker – Natalie Anderson

– Natalie Anderson Coach Phil – Craige Els

– Craige Els Corey Rudzinski – Laurie Kynaston

– Laurie Kynaston Daniel Walker – Daniel Burt

– Daniel Burt Dr Leah Garrison – Natasha Joseph

– Natasha Joseph Dr Wu – Kevin Shen

– Kevin Shen Eddie Walker – Marcus Garvey

– Marcus Garvey Eva Finn – Adelle Leonce

– Adelle Leonce Gary – John Tueart

– John Tueart H – Sam Crerar

Sam Crerar Heather Howell – Nicola Brome

– Nicola Brome Izabella Godek – Natalia Kostrzewa

– Natalia Kostrzewa Jenny – Eva Scott

– Eva Scott Joe Burkett – Richard Armitage

– Richard Armitage Judith Burkett – Joanna Lumley

– Joanna Lumley Katherine Donigan – Natalie Amber

– Natalie Amber Katie Crabbe – Rachel Denning

– Rachel Denning Kitty Shum – Karishma Navekar

– Karishma Navekar Lily Burkett – Thea Taylor-Morgan

– Thea Taylor-Morgan Louis – Charlie Cain

– Charlie Cain Luka Godek – Frederick Szkoda

– Frederick Szkoda Marty McGreggor – Dino Fetscher

– Dino Fetscher Maya Stern – Michelle Keegan

– Michelle Keegan Molly Sardana – Clara Indrani

– Clara Indrani Neil Burkett – James Northcote

– James Northcote Neville Lockwood – Nicholas Farrell

– Nicholas Farrell Nicole Butler – Jade Anouka

– Jade Anouka Oona Dark – Syreeta Kumar

– Syreeta Kumar Pam Proctor – Charlotte Melia

– Charlotte Melia PJ – Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings

– Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings Raisa Mora – Anna-Maria Everett

– Anna-Maria Everett Rambo – Connor Porter

– Connor Porter Sami Kierce – Adeel Akhtar

– Adeel Akhtar Shane Tessier – Emmett J Scanlan

– Emmett J Scanlan Tony – Paul Bridges

– Paul Bridges Young Joe Burkett – Samuel Glyde-Rees

