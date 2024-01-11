All Major Actors & Cast List for Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once is a crime series that starts with a funeral and only gets darker as it goes on. But who plays who in this Netflix show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Fool Me Once.
Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern
Maya Sterm is a retired Army captain who’s just buried her husband, Joe, who was gunned down in front of her. Or was he? Events shortly after leave her wondering if he’s, in fact, alive, which, in turn, leads her to uncover even more secrets. She’s played by actor Michelle Keegan, who, after six years on the UK soap Coronation Street, met a horrific end on the show. Keegan also stars in the comedy-drama series Brassic, which has recently finished airing its fifth series.
Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett
With an acting career spanning over fifty years, Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley plays Judith Burkett, Maya’s mother-in-law. Swimming in money, it seems as if Judith was playing nice for her son’s sake. And after his death, things become more than a little frosty. Still, that’s all it is – there’s absolutely nothing suspicious going on, right? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out.
Adeel Akhtar as Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce
Sami Kierce is the officer assigned to investigate Joe’s murder, and right from the first scene, it’s obvious he thinks something’s up. He’s also got problems with his health, which is getting in the way of his investigative efforts. He’s played by Adeel Akhtar, who, among many roles, is Inspector Lestrade in the Netflix-backed Enola Holmes movies.
Natalia Kostrzewa as Izabella Godek
Natalie Kostrzewa plays Izabella, the nanny who helps look after Maya’s daughter. Maya trusts her, but one of her friends gifts her a secret nanny cam, which leads her down the whole “Is Joe really dead?” rabbit hole.
Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett
Richard Armitage, who Tolkien fans will recognize as Thorin from The Hobbit movie trilogy, is Joe, Maya’s late husband. Within the first few minutes of Episode 1, we’re shown plenty of flashback footage, but is he going to pop up, having faked his own death? Does he have an evil or non-evil twin? The show does, ultimately, answer that.
Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier
Shane is one of Maya’s former colleagues, and unlike her, he’s still in the military, which gives him access to some useful resources. However, watching the show, you might have questions about his motives. Actor Emmett J. Scanlan is perhaps best known as Billy Grade in Peaky Blinders.
All the Actors in Fool Me Once
As for the rest of the cast, here are all the actors who play named characters in the show. With this being a British-made series, if you’re a fan of British shows, you may spot a few familiar faces and names. The show’s actors have turned in everything from Hollyoaks to Luther.
- Abby Walker – Danya Griver
- Adult Lily – Molly Keir-Barton
- Alexander Dosman – Joe Armstrong
- Andrew Burkett – Edward Harper-Jones
- Billy Bosworth – Miles Yekinni
- Caroline Burkett – Hattie Morahan
- Charlie – Ross Grant
- Christopher Swain – Anthony Howell
- Claire Walker – Natalie Anderson
- Coach Phil – Craige Els
- Corey Rudzinski – Laurie Kynaston
- Daniel Walker – Daniel Burt
- Dr Leah Garrison – Natasha Joseph
- Dr Wu – Kevin Shen
- Eddie Walker – Marcus Garvey
- Eva Finn – Adelle Leonce
- Gary – John Tueart
- H – Sam Crerar
- Heather Howell – Nicola Brome
- Izabella Godek – Natalia Kostrzewa
- Jenny – Eva Scott
- Joe Burkett – Richard Armitage
- Judith Burkett – Joanna Lumley
- Katherine Donigan – Natalie Amber
- Katie Crabbe – Rachel Denning
- Kitty Shum – Karishma Navekar
- Lily Burkett – Thea Taylor-Morgan
- Louis – Charlie Cain
- Luka Godek – Frederick Szkoda
- Marty McGreggor – Dino Fetscher
- Maya Stern – Michelle Keegan
- Molly Sardana – Clara Indrani
- Neil Burkett – James Northcote
- Neville Lockwood – Nicholas Farrell
- Nicole Butler – Jade Anouka
- Oona Dark – Syreeta Kumar
- Pam Proctor – Charlotte Melia
- PJ – Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings
- Raisa Mora – Anna-Maria Everett
- Rambo – Connor Porter
- Sami Kierce – Adeel Akhtar
- Shane Tessier – Emmett J Scanlan
- Tony – Paul Bridges
- Young Joe Burkett – Samuel Glyde-Rees
Those, then, are all the all the major actors and the cast list for Fool Me Once.