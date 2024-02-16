The upcoming FX adaptation of James Clavell’s Shōgun boasts an impressive roster of international talent. Here’s a round-up of all major actors in FX’s Shōgun, along with the limited series’ wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for FX’s Shōgun

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Shōgun‘s fictionalized version of Tokugawa Ieyasu. Sanada is both a celebrated martial arts star and a respected dramatic actor who got his start as a performer at just six years old. He’s best known to Western audiences for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Last Samurai, Avengers: Endgame, John Wick: Chapter 4, and 2021’s Mortal Kombat remake.

Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne

Actor, musician, and filmmaker Cosmo Jarvis stars as Pilot Major John Blackthorne, who is modeled on real-life figure William Adams. Born in the US but raised in the UK, Jarvis’ most high-profile film projects to date include Lady Macbeth, Persuasion, and the upcoming gangster flick Alto Knights. Jarvis also has several noteworthy TV roles to his name, including Peaky Blinders and Raised By Wolves.

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Anna Sawai portrays Toda Mariko, Shōgun‘s stand-in for Hosokawa Gracia. A New Zealand native with Japanese heritage, Sawai made it big in Japan in the 2010s as a member of girl band Faky. She subsequently gained global recognition for her performance in the ninth Fast & Furious outing, F9. Sawai’s credits since include Apple TV+ streaming shows Pachinko and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Tadanobu Asano plays Kashigi Yabushige, the Shōgun version of Honda Masanobu. Many of Asano’s biggest movies to date are Japanese productions, some of which – such as 2003’s Zatoichi – have found an international audience. That said, Asano has also racked up multiple Hollywood parts, including the recurring role of Asgardian warrior Hogun in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. US audiences will also recognize him from his turns in the likes of 47 Ronin, Silence, and Mortal Kombat.

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Rising star Hiroto Kanai portrays Shōgun‘s Honda Masazumi analog, Kashigi Omi. A relative newcomer on the professional acting scene, he’s best known for his roles in big screen fantasy-drama Labyrinth of Cinema and TV series Shômonai bokura no renai-ron.

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Takehiro Hira stars as Ishido Kazunari, the Shōgun universe’s fictional Ishida Mitsunari counterpart. Hira’s stage and screen career so far has seen him work primarily in Japan, however, he does have several international credits. These include 2021 G.I. Joe prequel Snake Eyes, 2023 video game adaptation Gran Turismo, and 2019 BBC crime series Giri/Haji.

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Moeka Hoshi plays Usami Fuji – a widow and seemingly one of the few Shōgun characters without a historical counterpart. Like her co-star Hiroto Kanai, Hoshi is relatively new to the acting game, and her filmography consists of exclusively Japanese productions. Of these, the best known include 2020’s 8-ka de shinda kaijû no 12-nichi no monogatari and 2023’s Dependence.

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro

Shinnosuke Abe portrays Toda Buntaro, Shōgun‘s reimagining of Hosokawa Tadaoki. Another of the show’s cast members famous for their Japan-produced projects, Abe has over 50 acting credits to his name. They include theatrical releases such as 13 Assassins and The Untold Tale of the Three Kingdoms, as well as two small screen additions to the Kamen Rider superhero franchise.

Additional Actors in FX’s Shōgun

The actors listed above represent only a fraction of Shōgun‘s super-sized line-up. Other performers you can expect to see in the FX limited series include:

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda “Iron Fist” Hiromatsu

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iyo

Toshi Toda as Sugiyama

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Néstor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga

Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu

Yuko Miyamoto as Gin

Yoshi Amao as Sera

Shōgun makes its two-episode debut on FX on Feb. 27, 2024.