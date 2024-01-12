All Major Actors & Cast List for The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun sees a Taiwanese gangster traveling to America to reunite with his mother and brother. Shenanigans and murder ensue, but who features in this show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for The Brothers Sun.

Michelle Yeoh as Eileen “Mama” Sun

Michelle Yeoh has been acting since the ’90s in a wide range of roles, from Hong Kong to the US and beyond, recently winning a Golden Globe for her lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Here, she plays Eileen Sun, who departed Taiwan with her youngest son, leaving the rest of her criminal connections behind. That past is about to catch up with her, but she’s not lost all her skills.

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun

Bruce is Eileen’s youngest son, and while living in LA with his mother, he’s blissfully unaware of her past. She’s tried to shield him, but he finds himself tangled up in it when his older brother arrives from Taiwan. Sam Song Li has featured in several shorts, but this looks to be his first major ongoing role in a series.

Justin Chien as Charles Sun

Unlike his brother Bruce, Charles is a Taiwanese gangster who’s come to the US in an attempt to protect his mother and brother. He’s handy at making cakes, though it’s his knack for butt-kicking that’ll prove most useful. Actor Justin Chien was co-lead in the romantic comedy Sun Moon.

Johnny Kou as Big Sun

Big Sun, played by Johnny Kou, is Bruce and Charles’ father, and it’s his situation that puts the rest of the family in danger. Why are Bruce and Eileen so important, given Eileen’s out of the game and Bruce has never been in? You’ll have to watch to find out. Kou was a regular in another Netflix show, Mom, Don’t Do That!, about a 60-year-old woman finding love after the death of her husband, before joining The Brothers Sun cast.

Joon Lee as TK

TK is Bruce’s slightly shady best friend. He aspires to be a gangster and already thinks he is, so you can guess how he’s going to react to Charles’s arrival in The Brothers Sun. He’s played by Joon Lee, who, like Sam Song Li, has featured in a few short films.

Highdee Kuan as Alexis Kong

Charles’s childhood love, on the other hand, is the polar opposite of TK. Alexis Kong is a highly driven district attorney whose interest in his father’s activities comes between them. Plus, Charles’s own Taiwan-side reputation wouldn’t exactly do her career any favors. Actor Highdee Kuan has featured in a few shows, including an episode of the new Quantum Leap series.

All the Actors in The Brothers Sun

There are a whole host of other actors in The Brothers Sun cast. Madison Hu is Grace, a new girl who becomes Bruce’s love interest; Alice Hewkin plays twins June and May Song, and Rodney To plays Detective Mark Rizal, Alexis’s cop colleague who has LA connections. Here’s the full cast list for The Brothers Sun:

