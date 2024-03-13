The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s series based on his movie, has landed on Netflix and it’s rather good. But with no Matthew McConaughey or Charlie Hunnam, who lends their performances to the series? Here are all major actors & cast members for Netflix’s The Gentlemen.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast Members for Netflix’s The Gentlemen

Theo James as Eddie Horniman

Theo James plays Eddie Horniman who, after his father’s death, becomes the Duke of Halstead. He soon discovers that his father had an agreement to house a cannabis farm on the estate and he has to cope with the criminal ties that entails. James is best known for playing Tobias Eton in the Divergent film trilogy.

Daniel Ing as Freddy Horniman

Freddy is Eddie’s older brother and, traditionally, he should have become the Duke. However, his father chose to part with tradition, probably because Freddy is not the most reliable person in the world. He owns eight million pounds to Liverpudlian gangsters, has a coke habit, and his efforts to do good just keep falling flat. He’s played by Daniel Ings, who you may remember as series regular Luke from Lovesick, another Netflix series.

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Susie Glass is Eddie’s criminal contact, the representative of the organization that runs the cannabis farms. There’s a big question mark over her trustworthiness but she and Eddie work well together, getting in and out all sorts of potentially lethal scrapes. She’s played by Kaya Scodelario who, while she started out in teen drama Skins, you might recognize her from her more recent role as Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Regular Guy Ritchie collaborator Vinnie Jones plays Geoff Seacombe, the groundskeeper on Eddie’s estate. He’s more mellow here than in either of his previous Ritchie roles. It was Eddie’s father’s help that let him escape his hard man past, though he can still hold his own.

All Cast Members in The Gentlemen

Speaking of hard men, Ray Winstone also appears as Bobby Glass, owner of the criminal empire that runs the cannabis farms. Joely Richardson is Eddie and Freddy’s mother, and actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz plays Tommy Dixon. Yes, you’ve got the voice of Darth Maul/The Sommelier from John Wick 2 yelling at someone to act like a chicken. Here’s everyone else who appears in the series”

Ahmed Iqbal – Ranjit Krishnamma

– Ranjit Krishnamma Alice – Oriana Rodrigues-Cova

– Oriana Rodrigues-Cova Belgian Waiter – Liran Nathan

– Liran Nathan Blanket – Logan Dean

– Logan Dean Car Keys Chris – John Connors

– John Connors Charly – Jasmine Blackborow

– Jasmine Blackborow Chelsea John – Jade Willis

– Jade Willis Chucky – Guz Khan

– Guz Khan Clarissa Jones – Camilla Roholm

– Camilla Roholm Collins – Max Beesley

– Max Beesley Eddie Horniman – Theo James

– Theo James Errol – John McGrellis

– John McGrellis Felix -Dar Salim

-Dar Salim Francie Ward – Forrest Bothwell

– Forrest Bothwell Frank – John Thomson

– John Thomson Freddy Horniman – Daniel Ings

– Daniel Ings Gabrielle – Ruby Sear

– Ruby Sear Geoff Seacombe – Vinnie Jones

– Vinnie Jones George – Michael Elkin

– Michael Elkin Hilda – Camilla Rutherford

– Camilla Rutherford Ishy – Adam Kiani

– Adam Kiani Jack – Harry Goodwins

– Harry Goodwins Jimmy – Michael Vu

– Michael Vu Joey – Shane Walker

– Shane Walker Jordan Ward – Hughie Blacker

– Hughie Blacker JP Ward – Lawrence O’Fuarian

– Lawrence O’Fuarian Keith – Mason Antonio Fardowe

– Mason Antonio Fardowe Kellie Ann Ward – Leah McNamara

– Leah McNamara King Zog – Andi Jashy

– Andi Jashy Lady Sabrina – Joely Richardson

– Joely Richardson Lance Corporal – Matthew Hawksley

– Matthew Hawksley Lord Bassington Smythe – David Gant

– David Gant Lord Whitecroft – Nigel Havers

– Nigel Havers Martin Ward -Will Blacker

-Will Blacker Mercy – Martha Millan

– Martha Millan Mo Rahmi – Mark Rhino Smith

– Mark Rhino Smith Mr Lawrence – Stephane Fichet

– Stephane Fichet Patty’s Waitress – Bethany Wilson

– Bethany Wilson Pete – Joshua McGuire

– Joshua McGuire Princess Rosanne – Gaïa Weiss

– Gaïa Weiss Prison Warden – Karen Bartholomew

– Karen Bartholomew S – Jasper Ryan-Carter

– Jasper Ryan-Carter Sandy – Hon Ping Tang

– Hon Ping Tang Sonny – Sean Richards-Mulzac

– Sean Richards-Mulzac Spider – Helder Fernandes

– Helder Fernandes Stella – Emily Eaton-Plowright

– Emily Eaton-Plowright Stevens – Alexis Rodney

– Alexis Rodney Sureya – Miki Davis

– Miki Davis Susie Glass – Kaya Scodelario

– Kaya Scodelario Tammy – Chanel Cresswell

– Chanel Cresswell Thick Rick – Gary Beadle

– Gary Beadle Tommy Dixon – Peter Serafinowicz

– Peter Serafinowicz Tonibler – Cameron Cook

– Cameron Cook Tour Guide – Ross Hatt

– Ross Hatt Wong Kei Waitress – Jane Lu

– Jane Lu Zlatko – Preslav Shipkaliev

And those are all major actors & cast members for Netflix’s The Gentlemen.