All Major Actors & Cast Members for Netflix’s The Gentlemen

Published: Mar 13, 2024 12:29 am
A group of people at a funeral in The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s series based on his movie, has landed on Netflix and it’s rather good. But with no Matthew McConaughey or Charlie Hunnam, who lends their performances to the series? Here are all major actors & cast members for Netflix’s The Gentlemen.

All Major Actors & Cast Members for Netflix’s The Gentlemen

Eddie, Geoff and Suzie from The Gentleman series.

Theo James as Eddie Horniman

Theo James plays Eddie Horniman who, after his father’s death, becomes the Duke of Halstead. He soon discovers that his father had an agreement to house a cannabis farm on the estate and he has to cope with the criminal ties that entails. James is best known for playing Tobias Eton in the Divergent film trilogy.

Daniel Ing as Freddy Horniman

Freddy is Eddie’s older brother and, traditionally, he should have become the Duke. However, his father chose to part with tradition, probably because Freddy is not the most reliable person in the world. He owns eight million pounds to Liverpudlian gangsters, has a coke habit, and his efforts to do good just keep falling flat. He’s played by Daniel Ings, who you may remember as series regular Luke from Lovesick, another Netflix series.

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Susie Glass is Eddie’s criminal contact, the representative of the organization that runs the cannabis farms. There’s a big question mark over her trustworthiness but she and Eddie work well together, getting in and out all sorts of potentially lethal scrapes. She’s played by Kaya Scodelario who, while she started out in teen drama Skins, you might recognize her from her more recent role as Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Regular Guy Ritchie collaborator Vinnie Jones plays Geoff Seacombe, the groundskeeper on Eddie’s estate. He’s more mellow here than in either of his previous Ritchie roles. It was Eddie’s father’s help that let him escape his hard man past, though he can still hold his own.

All Cast Members in The Gentlemen

Speaking of hard men, Ray Winstone also appears as Bobby Glass, owner of the criminal empire that runs the cannabis farms. Joely Richardson is Eddie and Freddy’s mother, and actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz plays Tommy Dixon. Yes, you’ve got the voice of Darth Maul/The Sommelier from John Wick 2 yelling at someone to act like a chicken. Here’s everyone else who appears in the series”

  • Ahmed Iqbal – Ranjit Krishnamma         
  • Alice – Oriana Rodrigues-Cova 
  • Belgian Waiter – Liran Nathan
  • Blanket – Logan Dean       
  • Car Keys Chris – John Connors
  • Charly – Jasmine Blackborow      
  • Chelsea John – Jade Willis          
  • Chucky – Guz Khan
  • Clarissa Jones – Camilla Roholm
  • Collins – Max Beesley
  • Eddie Horniman – Theo James
  • Errol – John McGrellis
  • Felix -Dar Salim            
  • Francie Ward – Forrest Bothwell
  • Frank – John Thomson 
  • Freddy Horniman – Daniel Ings
  • Gabrielle – Ruby Sear        
  • Geoff Seacombe – Vinnie Jones   
  • George – Michael Elkin     
  • Hilda – Camilla Rutherford         
  • Ishy – Adam Kiani
  • Jack – Harry Goodwins
  • Jimmy – Michael Vu        
  • Joey – Shane Walker
  • Jordan Ward – Hughie Blacker
  • JP Ward – Lawrence O’Fuarian
  • Keith – Mason Antonio Fardowe             
  • Kellie Ann Ward – Leah McNamara
  • King Zog – Andi Jashy          
  • Lady Sabrina – Joely Richardson
  • Lance Corporal – Matthew Hawksley        
  • Lord Bassington Smythe – David Gant        
  • Lord Whitecroft – Nigel Havers
  • Martin Ward -Will Blacker
  • Mercy – Martha Millan  
  • Mo Rahmi – Mark Rhino Smith
  • Mr Lawrence – Stephane Fichet
  • Patty’s Waitress – Bethany Wilson   
  • Pete – Joshua McGuire            
  • Princess Rosanne – Gaïa Weiss         
  • Prison Warden – Karen Bartholomew
  • S – Jasper Ryan-Carter
  • Sandy – Hon Ping Tang  
  • Sonny – Sean Richards-Mulzac   
  • Spider – Helder Fernandes           
  • Stella – Emily Eaton-Plowright
  • Stevens – Alexis Rodney
  • Sureya – Miki Davis
  • Susie Glass – Kaya Scodelario
  • Tammy – Chanel Cresswell             
  • Thick Rick – Gary Beadle
  • Tommy Dixon – Peter Serafinowicz         
  • Tonibler – Cameron Cook 
  • Tour Guide – Ross Hatt            
  • Wong Kei Waitress – Jane Lu
  • Zlatko – Preslav Shipkaliev    

And those are all major actors & cast members for Netflix’s The Gentlemen.

