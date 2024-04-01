Palm Royale is here, a tale of a woman who yearns for a place in 1969 high society. But which performances bring this retro-styled series to life? Here are all the major actors & cast members in Palm Royale.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast Members For Palm Royale

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons

Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons is an aspiring social climber living in Palm Beach, Florida. The snag is, to gain permanent entry to Palm Beach’s most exclusive club, she’ll need to be endorsed by another member. What could possibly go wrong? She’s not Tom Ripley evil – yet – but the first episode shows she’s not beyond stealing and sneaking to achieve her goals. And while she’s a member of one the most affluent families around, that’s not an automatic ticket to acceptance.

She’s played by Kristin Wiig, who, aside from featuring in Saturday Night Live for seven seasons, has been in many, many movies, including Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Wonder Woman 2, and the Despicable Me series, where she plays Lucy Wilde

Leslie Bibb as Dinah Donahue

Dinah Donahue is one of the club members Maxine befriends. She’s married but is having an affair, and when that.. causes a problem, Maxine sees a way in. Yes, you’ve guessed it: Maxine’s friendship isn’t entirely motiveless, and her knowledge of Dina’s secrets could give her leverage. Dinah is played by Leslie Bibb, who you may have seen as Lady Liberty in the canceled Jupiter’s Legacy series.

Allison Janney as Evelyn Rollins

Evelyn is the unofficial queen of Palm Beach and she’s got the smarts and skills to stay there, so you can bet she’s going to be an obstacle to Maxine’s climb. She’s played by Allison Janney, who you may have seen as White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in The West Wing.

Ricky Martin as Robert Diaz

Ricky Martin – yes, the singer – is Robert Diaz, caregiver to Norma Dellacorte, Maxine’s mother-in-law who is currently in a coma. Remember what I said about Maxine not going all Tom Ripley? Well, if Maxine were to expire, it could be of benefit to her, so Robert may have good reason to watch out for Norma.

There are plenty of other characters who may be a help or a hindrance to Maxine’s planned rise. Laura Dern, best known for gawping at a dinosaur in Jurassic Park, plays Linda Shaw, and Mindy Cohn, Scooby Doo’s Velma for an awful lot of people, is Ann Holiday. Here’s a list of every cast member in the show, courtesy of the IMDB.

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons

as Maxine Simmons Ricky Martin as Robert

as Robert Josh Lucas as Douglas Dellacorte Simmons

as Douglas Dellacorte Simmons Leslie Bibb as Dinah Donahue

as Dinah Donahue Laura Dern as Linda Shaw

as Linda Shaw Allison Janney as Evelyn Rollins

as Evelyn Rollins Kaia Gerber as Mitzi

as Mitzi Julia Duffy as Mary Jones Davidsoul

as Mary Jones Davidsoul Claudia Ferri as Raquel Kimberly-Marco

as Raquel Kimberly-Marco Jordan Bridges as Perry Donahue

as Perry Donahue Dominic Burgess as Grayman

as Grayman Bellina Logan as Rita

as Rita Mindy Cohn as Ann Holiday

as Ann Holiday Amber Chardae Robinson as Virginia

as Virginia Carol Burnett as Norma Dellacorte

as Norma Dellacorte Jason Canela as Eddie

as Eddie Chrisanne Eastwood as Fern

as Fern Wesley Mann as Benny Barnhill

as Benny Barnhill Roberto Sanchez as Pinky

as Pinky Crosby Fitzgerald as Sylvia

as Sylvia Rick Cosnett as Tom Sanka

as Tom Sanka Jason Patrick Mills as Socialite

as Socialite Bruce Dern as Skeet

as Skeet Tom Ayers as Pawn Shop Owner

as Pawn Shop Owner Cheryl Baxter as Dancer

as Dancer Bill Prudich as Dancer

as Dancer Nick Drago as Coconut dancer

as Coconut dancer Nicholas Bush as Motel Clerk

as Motel Clerk Ferly Prado as Fabulous Woman

as Fabulous Woman Kc Monnie as Dancer

as Dancer Corey Scott Anderson as Dancer

as Dancer Stacy Walker as Dancer

as Dancer Jessica Lee Keller as Dancer

as Dancer Tyne Stecklein as Dancer

as Dancer Lindsley Allen as Dancer

as Dancer Nanci Anderson as Dancer

as Dancer Lockhart Brownlie as Dancer

as Dancer Matt Sergott as Dancer

as Dancer Tracy Phillips as Dancer

as Dancer Michael Morris as Dancer

as Dancer Michael W. Higgins as Dancer

as Dancer Anthony Marciona as Dancer

as Dancer Nick Baga as Dancer

as Dancer Ryan Novak as Dancer

as Dancer Ben Palacios as Prince of Luxembourg

as Prince of Luxembourg Aqueela Zoll as Princess Stephanie

as Princess Stephanie Rose Marie Brown as Nurse Barbara

as Nurse Barbara Eric Lyons as Andy

as Andy Allie Meixner as Showgirl

as Showgirl Natasha Kalimada as Showgirl

as Showgirl Mason Trueblood as Dancer

as Dancer Andrew Boyle as Dancer

as Dancer Danny Dolan as Beach Ball Dancer

as Beach Ball Dancer Troy Christian as Dancer

as Dancer Adam J. Harrington as Agent Stevens

as Agent Stevens Richard Whiten as Agent Clune

as Agent Clune James Urbaniak as Palm Royale Manager

as Palm Royale Manager Albert Malafronte as Doctor Prescott

as Doctor Prescott Chip Sickler as Fish Guy

as Fish Guy Nicolas Coster as Probate Judge

as Probate Judge Gianna Fusco-Foster as Roller Skating Girl

as Roller Skating Girl Elizabeth Triplett as Nurse

as Nurse Carmit Bachar as Beautiful Woman

as Beautiful Woman Roger Lodge as News Anchor

as News Anchor Douglas Fisher as Norma’s Butler

as Norma’s Butler Joseph Slaughter as Norma Dancer #3

as Norma Dancer #3 Joe Cummings as Croupier Max

as Croupier Max Michael Edwin as Obsequious Bank Officer

as Obsequious Bank Officer Brooke Lipton as Waltz Dancer

as Waltz Dancer Bryan Marsh II as Norma Dancer #4

as Norma Dancer #4 Grey Rodriguez as NASA Tour Guide

as NASA Tour Guide Lexie Contursi as Showgirl

as Showgirl Jim Hanna as Reporter

as Reporter Audrey Douglass as Showgirl

as Showgirl Nick Norcia as Construction Worker

as Construction Worker Lisa Mason Lee as Doris

as Doris Erika Marosi as Showgirl

as Showgirl Stephani Sosa as Showgirl

as Showgirl Sienna Lyons as Showgirl

as Showgirl Haylee Roderick as Launch Party Dancer #3

as Launch Party Dancer #3 Emily Crouch as Showgirl

as Showgirl Hannah Douglass as Showgirl

as Showgirl Kelli Erdmann as Launch Party Dancer #4

as Launch Party Dancer #4 Nichole Weber as Showgirl

as Showgirl Jeremy Hudson as Waltz Dancer

as Waltz Dancer Tera Perez as Showgirl

as Showgirl Ragon Miller as Showgirl

as Showgirl Taylor Dean as Showgirl

as Showgirl Natalie Romero as Showgirl

as Showgirl Staci B. Flood as Waltz Dancer

as Waltz Dancer Janaya French as Showgirl

as Showgirl Amanda Balen as Dancer

as Dancer Nicole Sciacca as Dancer

as Dancer Sarah Beymer as Dancer

as Dancer Linda Cevallos as Dancer

as Dancer Chad Everett Allen as Dancer

as Dancer Tara Nicole Hughes as Dancer

as Dancer Benton Jennings as Theodore Thimble, III

And those are all major actors & cast members in

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more