Palm Royale is here, a tale of a woman who yearns for a place in 1969 high society. But which performances bring this retro-styled series to life? Here are all the major actors & cast members in Palm Royale.
All Major Actors & Cast Members For Palm Royale
Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons
Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons is an aspiring social climber living in Palm Beach, Florida. The snag is, to gain permanent entry to Palm Beach’s most exclusive club, she’ll need to be endorsed by another member. What could possibly go wrong? She’s not Tom Ripley evil – yet – but the first episode shows she’s not beyond stealing and sneaking to achieve her goals. And while she’s a member of one the most affluent families around, that’s not an automatic ticket to acceptance.
She’s played by Kristin Wiig, who, aside from featuring in Saturday Night Live for seven seasons, has been in many, many movies, including Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Wonder Woman 2, and the Despicable Me series, where she plays Lucy Wilde
Leslie Bibb as Dinah Donahue
Dinah Donahue is one of the club members Maxine befriends. She’s married but is having an affair, and when that.. causes a problem, Maxine sees a way in. Yes, you’ve guessed it: Maxine’s friendship isn’t entirely motiveless, and her knowledge of Dina’s secrets could give her leverage. Dinah is played by Leslie Bibb, who you may have seen as Lady Liberty in the canceled Jupiter’s Legacy series.
Allison Janney as Evelyn Rollins
Evelyn is the unofficial queen of Palm Beach and she’s got the smarts and skills to stay there, so you can bet she’s going to be an obstacle to Maxine’s climb. She’s played by Allison Janney, who you may have seen as White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in The West Wing.
Ricky Martin as Robert Diaz
Ricky Martin – yes, the singer – is Robert Diaz, caregiver to Norma Dellacorte, Maxine’s mother-in-law who is currently in a coma. Remember what I said about Maxine not going all Tom Ripley? Well, if Maxine were to expire, it could be of benefit to her, so Robert may have good reason to watch out for Norma.
There are plenty of other characters who may be a help or a hindrance to Maxine’s planned rise. Laura Dern, best known for gawping at a dinosaur in Jurassic Park, plays Linda Shaw, and Mindy Cohn, Scooby Doo’s Velma for an awful lot of people, is Ann Holiday. Here’s a list of every cast member in the show, courtesy of the IMDB.
