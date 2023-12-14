If you’ve watched Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and don’t know the major actors/characters, you’re not alone. Some of the main cast aren’t well-known, but they play pivotal roles in this first MonsterVerse series. Here are all the major cast members and actors in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

All Major Actors & Cast Members in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw (older)

Kurt Russell is easily the biggest name in the cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The esteemed actor portrays Lee Shaw, a former soldier who aids young leads Cate, May, and Kentaro as they begin to uncover Monarch’s many secrets.

Shaw knows things the higher-ups at Monarch would kill to know. He’s a high-value target for reasons the show is just now beginning to tell us, and there’s no doubt the last few episodes will pack in some devastating revelations.

The elder Russell’s filmography is too extensive to list here, but you almost certainly know him from Tombstone, The Thing, Escape from New York, and Big Trouble in Little China.

Wyatt Russell as Lee Shaw (younger)

Kurt Russell’s son Wyatt plays a younger Lee Shaw, whose adventures with the Titans have earned him the top spot on Monarch’s watchlist. He’s a capable fighter who saves Keiko and Bill Randa on numerous occasions, eventually becoming one of their closest friends.

Russell’s resume includes a supporting role in 22 Jump Street, a major role in 2014’s Overlord, and a recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as John Walker, AKA U.S. Agent.

Anna Sawai as Cate Randa

Cate Randa enters the fold when she discovers that her father was a member of Monarch. Together with Kentaro, May, and Lee Shaw, she travels across the globe to uncover what her father so desperately tried to hide.

In addition to her Monarch: Legacy of Monsters role, Anna Sawai has appeared in the films Ninja Assassin and F9 and the TV series Giri/Haji, Pachinko, and others.

Ren Watabe as Kentaro

Kentaro Randa is Cate’s “secret brother,” proof that their father lived a double life and kept more from them than they had ever imagined. He plays a pivotal role in the quest to recover his father and find out exactly what Monarch wants with his family.

Ren Watabe, who is a major cast member in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, appeared in 461 Days of Bento before landing the role of Kentaro.

Anders Holm as William Randa

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters acquaints us with William Randa through flashbacks. A scientist who becomes romantically involved with Keiko, Randa conducts a significant amount of Monarch’s early research.

The Workaholics star may initially seem like an odd choice for such a serious role, but he does an excellent job. His other credits include The Intern, How to Be Single, Game Over, Man!, and others.

Mari Yamamoto as Keiko

Keiko is Cate and Kentaro’s grandmother. She is a celebrated scientist who, along with future spouse Bill Randa and soldier Lee Shaw, embarks on a mission to learn more about Godzilla and the Titans.

Yamamoto’s other credits include Surfer’s Paradise, Pachinko, and Story Game.

Kiersey Clemons as May

May is one of Legacy of Monsters‘ more mysterious characters. We don’t know what her deal is just yet, but if the most recent pair of episodes indicates anything, it’s that we’re about to learn more about her.

Kiersey Clemons portrayed Cassandra “Diggy” Andrews in 2015’s Dope, going on to appear in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and The Flash.

Joe Tippett as Tim

Tim is the Monarch operative tasked with finding out what Hiroshi Randa was hiding. As far as antagonists go, he’s reasonably friendly. Will he stay that way, though?

The past five years have been good to Joe Tippett. In addition to his role in Legacy of Monsters, he can also be seen in The Morning Show, Spirited, and Mare of Easttown.

Kurt Russell – Lee Shaw (older)

Wyatt Russell – Lee Shaw (younger)

Anna Sawai – Cate Randa

Ren Watabe – Kentaro Randa

Kiersey Clemons – May, Kentaro’s friend

Mari Yamamoto – Keiko, Cate and Kentaro’s grandmother

Anders Holm – Bill Randa, Cate and Kentaro’s grandfather

Joe Tippett – Tim, Monarch researcher

Takehiro Hira – Hiroshi Randa, Cate and Kentaro’s father

Qyoko Kudo – Emiko Randa, Kentaro’s mother

Tamlyn Tomita – Caroline Randa, Cate’s mother

Christopher Heyerdahl – General Puckett

Bruce Baek – Du-Ho

Mirelly Taylor – Natalia Verdugo, Monarch’s deputy director

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters airs on Apple TV+.