All New Cards & Locations Coming to Marvel Snap in April 2024

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Apr 2, 2024 09:47 pm
Image Source: Second Dinner

It’s a brand new month, which means there’s a whole new season to look forward to in Marvel Snap. In April 2024, we’re looking at the emergence of the Thunderbolts. Here’s a full breakdown of every new card and location coming to Marvel Snap in April 2024.

Marvel Snap Thunderbolts Season Start and End Date

The Thunderbolts season for Marvel Snap will start on April 2, and end on May 7 at 7 p.m. UTC. This makes it one of the rare five-week seasons we’ll see every now and then in Marvel Snap, giving you some extra time to climb the ladder and rank up, and also do rack up those Conquest medals.

Just like in previous seasons, you can pay $9.99 to unlock the season pass, which gives you access to the new season pass card, Baron Zemo.

There are six new cards to look forward to this season, along with two new locations, and we’ll go through all of them in more detail down below.

New Cards and Variants

new season pass card in marvel snap for april 2024

First, let’s talk about all the new cards coming to Marvel Snap in April 2024. Baron Zemo is the season pass card for this month, and the other five cards will all be releasing directly into Series 5, making this a very expensive season for folks who are looking to collect everything.

  • Baron Zemo (season pass card): 3-Cost, 5-Power. On Reveal: Recruit the lowest-Cost card from your opponent’s deck to your side of this location.
  • Red Hulk (Series 5): 6-Cost, 11-Power. When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (If in hand or in play)
  • US Agent (Series 5): 2-Cost, 3-Power. Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards here have -3 Power.
  • Red Guardian (Series 5): 3-Cost, 3-Power. On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power enemy card here with -2 Power and remove its text.
  • White Widow (Series 5): 2-Cost, 2-Power. On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Kiss to your opponent’s side of this location.
  • Widow’s Kiss: Ongoing: This has -4 Power. Disable this ability if your side of this location is full.
  • Valentina (Series 5): 2-Cost, 3-Power. On Reveal: Add a random 6-Cost card to your hand. Give it -2 Cost and -3 Power.

In addition to the new cards, we’re also getting a shop takeover on April 9 and 10 for the 3099 variants. The following cards will be featured with 3099 variants as well:

  • Arnim Zola
  • Killmonger
  • Klaw
  • Sandman
  • Shocker

New Locations

Next up, we’re getting two new locations in Marvel Snap this month as well, as listed below:

  • Castle Zemo: The first card you play here switches sides.
  • Thunderbolts Tower: After turn 5, give all cards here -2 Power.

It’s likely that these will be featured locations as they release, meaning you’ll have a 50% chance of seeing them in your ladder matches.

And those are all of the new cards and locations coming to Marvel Snap this month.

Marvel Snap
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].