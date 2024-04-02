Along with the release of Baron Zemo, Red Hulk kicks off the Zeroes to Heroes season of Marvel Snap. This uninhibited version of everyone’s favorite angry green monster joins the card-battler with a powerful but conditional effect. Here are the best Red Hulk decks in Marvel Snap.

How Does Red Hulk Work in Marvel Snap?

Red Hulk is a 6-energy, 11-power card with an ability that reads: “When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (if in hand or in play).”

This works much the same way as the Hulk does inside High Evolutionary decks but with your opponent’s skipped energy rather than your own. As a result, Red Hulk counters High Evolutionary decks pretty well. Furthermore, the amount of unspent energy doesn’t matter, just the fact that any amount of energy was unspent.

Red Hulk, if drawn early against an opponent that is skipping a lot of turns (to buff Sunspot or discount She-Hulk, for example), can easily reach 20+ power. However, this power can be reduced by Shadow King as it isn’t an Ongoing effect.

Last, when Red Hulk gains power, it will show your opponent that he has done so, revealing that you have the big red monster in hand.

Best Red Hulk Decks in Marvel Snap

Like Mockingbird, Cull Obsidian, and Blob before it, big power cards simply work in Marvel Snap. And like these three cards, Red Hulk also fits into the deck they all do: the reigning king of the meta, Thanos. I’ll get this straightforward list out of the way:

Psylocke

Jeff!

Caiera

Hope Summers

Shang-Chi

Cull Obsidian

Vision

Mockingbird

Blob

Alioth

Thanos

Red Hulk

There’s not much to be said for this list. Thanos has been hit with several nerfs but still reigns supreme, and Red Hulk adds another consistently overpowered final turn play for the Mad Titan. Furthermore, Red Hulk, if still in your deck, feeds Blob 11 power as well, making him a great inclusion regardless of whether or not he’s drawn.

But if your idea of the best Red Hulk decks in Marvel Snap makes a little bit more use of the card’s unique effect, he has synergy with cards such as Iceman, Wave, and Sandman, meaning he fits into a slightly altered Hela list that terrorized the meta not too long ago.

Iceman

Black Knight

Blade

Hope Summers

Corvus Glaive

Lady Sif

Wave

Sandman

Hela

Red Hulk

Magneto

The Infinaut

Iceman, Wave, and Sandman can interrupt your opponent’s play patterns, leaving them with unspent energy, which will allow Red Hulk to grow larger. Furthermore, he can be cheated out early with the help of Hope Summers and Wave, though if you’re seeing a lot of Shang-Chi around, consider scrapping Iceman for Armor. If discarded, he can add a massive Ebony Blade if Black Knight is on the board or a solid 11+ power when resummoned by Hela. Yes, this deck is quite reliant on discards hitting right, but as we saw last season, Hela is a terror that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Red Hulk only makes her more threatening.

Red Hulk Counters in Marvel Snap

Red Hulk dies to a Shang-Chi when exposed, of course, and if you have priority while playing against one of the best Red Hulk decks in Marvel Snap, you’ll know to expect it being dropped on the board and can play Alioth accordingly. A Red Hulk played early can get reduced down to 11 power with a well-timed Shadow King, though that will likely be a fringe counter. More importantly, consider running a sneaky Leader in your deck if you’re running into a lot of Red Hulk plays. Leader is the perfect counter to him.

Otherwise, playing something like a zoo deck that often doesn’t have unspent energy will help keep Red Hulk in check.

Who Is Red Hulk?

Red Hulk, also known as Thunderbolt Ross, is, as you’d expect, a common enemy of the regular ol’ green Hulk. A U.S. Army General, Ross was obsessed with finding and capturing the Hulk as he was the head of the gamma radiation facility where the Hulk was created. Through energy-absorbing powers he obtained from Zzzax, Ross was later turned into Red Hulk with the help of M.O.D.O.K. and Leader when he absorbed the original Hulk’s gamma radiation. Much more tactically intelligent than the Hulk, Red Hulk proved a formidable foe for plenty of Marvel heroes. In the upcoming MCU film Captain America: Brave New World, he’s played by Harrison Ford, of all people.

Is Red Hulk Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys Or Collector’s Tokens?

If the success of cards like Blob and Cull Obsidian are anything to go by, then, yes, Red Hulk is worth picking up, though I caution that Red Hulk is likely to only be good in Thanos decks, to begin with with potential upside in a final-turn finisher in other lists. Furthermore, the fact that Red Hulk is reliant on your opponent’s plays also decreases his value somewhat. If you do not enjoy Thanos decks, it’s not a terrible idea to hold onto your resources to see how the meta shakes out through the week and then spend them if Red Hulk is still seeing a lot of play before he leaves the Spotlight Cache.

And those are the best Red Hulk decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.

