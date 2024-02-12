With little to no fanfare, Cull Obsidian joins Thanos’ Black Order as one of the more straightforward card releases in Marvel Snap memory. So, without much else to break down, here are the best Cull Obsidian decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Cull Obsidian Works in Marvel Snap

Cull Obsidian is a 4-cost, 10-power card with an ability that reads: “You can only play this where you have a 1-Cost card.”

While this effect is easy to understand, there are a couple of things you should take note of. First, Cull Obsidian can be played the same turn alongside a 1-drop card. He can also be placed into a lane that Nightcrawler or another 1-drop has moved into. Finally, keep in mind that the 1-cost cards that trigger Obsidian’s ability must initially cost one and not be discounted by other means.

Best Cull Obsidian Decks in Marvel Snap

Cull Obsidian is very clearly not a card to put a lot of hope in, meaning finding the best Cull Obsidian decks in Marvel Snap will be a challenge. However, the big brute does provide another win condition to other archetypes. First and foremost, he’s perhaps the only member of the Black Order that truly fits into a Thanos deck, and as Thanos still reigns in the current meta, he’s an interesting addition to this already powerful deck:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Nico Minoru

Nightcrawler

Lockjaw

Caiera

Shang-Chi

Cull Obsidian

Devil Dinosaur

Vision

Blob

Thanos

Skaar

Magneto

This list is a slightly altered version of the Thanos/Lockjaw list that you’re likely familiar with, slotting in Nico Minoru and Nightcrawler to give the deck seven total 1-cost cards along with the five Infinity Stones. Even without a 1-drop on the board, you can pull him from Lockjaw. Furthermore, he discounts Skaar further, giving you more late-game maneuverability if the green giant from last month reaches 2-cost or 0-cost. Do note that even with Caiera on board, he’s susceptible to opposing Shang-Chi plays, along with Devil Dinosaur.

While not particularly powerful, one of the best Cull Obsidian decks in Marvel Snap is a zoo-style deck, utilizing plenty of powerful 1-cost cards along with Black Swan. Here’s a list that you may see players experimenting with in a zoo-style deck:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Ant-Man

Kitty Pryde

Nico Minoru

Titania

Squirrel Girl

Angela

Dazzler

Black Swan

Shanna the She-Devil

Cull Obsidian

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

If you’re giving this deck a shot, be sure to swap out Dazzler for Caiera, especially if you’re facing your fair share of destroy decks, as Killmonger will ruin your day. Otherwise, play conservatively and hold your 1-drops for a final turn play with Black Swan. Cull Obsidian is simply a great 10-power to throw down in whichever lane you feel like near the final turn. However, the trick to playing this deck well is to manage your free space. With cards such as Squirrel Girl and Shanna in the deck, it’s quite possible to run out of space for Cull Obsidian.

Related: Marvel Snap Is Better Than Ever in 2024

Cull Obsidian Counters in Marvel Snap

As a power creep on cards such as Crossbones and Attuma in most regards, Cull Obsidian faces a problem both of them generally do not: Shang-Chi. The superhero is ever-present in meta, even with Caiera running around, so Cull Obsidian faces an uphill battle on pretty much every map. If you want to play him well, saving him for the final turn or baiting a Shang-Chi with another card will be the way to go.

Cull Obsidian is also susceptible to Magneto, another common card, and Killmonger can kill the 1-drop cards played on board before he can be slammed down.

Who Is Cull Obsidian?

Unlike Black Swan and Supergiant, Cull Obsidian did make it into the Marvel movies as one of the members of Thanos’ Black Order. Also known as the Black Dwarf, he’s respected as the brawn of the evil team, with skin that is near impenetrable and strength that rivals the strongest superheroes. However, Black Panther managed to defeat him, and later, Ronan ended his life in the comics, whereas the Hulk in Hulkbuster Armor did so in the movies.

Is Cull Obsidian Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Cull Obsidian is, at best, a subjective addition to already powerful decks and not a mainstay in any one of them, meaning that while he only costs 3000 Collector’s Tokens, he’s not really worth the entry price. If you do have plenty of Spotlight Cache Keys, there are certainly worse cards to have used them on. That said, it’s likely Cull Obsidian won’t make a dent in the meta, just like how similar cards like Crossbones and Attuma do not.

And those are the best decks for Cull Obsidian in Marvel Snap, along with some other important facts about the character and how to counter him. Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.