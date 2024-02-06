Thanos adds to his Marvel Snap ranks with both Black Swan and Supergiant. While both are members of the Black Order, their effects are vastly different, as Supergiant promises to disrupt your opponents’ decks. Here are the best Supergiant decks in Marvel Snap.

How Supergiant Works in Marvel Snap

Supergiant is a 4-cost, 5-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: All cards played next turn don’t reveal until the game ends.”

This effect is universal, meaning any cards played the turn after Supergiant hits the board will not have their effects triggered or stats added to locations until after the game ends, much the same way Dracula’s effect works.

If played on turn 4, Supergiant will delay powerful turn 5 plays like Jane Foster, Leech, MODOK, and Sera. As unrevealed cards cannot normally be destroyed, her effect also protects Attuma from self-destructing with other cards in his lane (as he’s unrevealed until the end of the game), and Destroyer won’t hit them. However, Alioth will hit the unrevealed cards.

Best Supergiant Decks in Marvel Snap

While Supergiant will likely fill more of a tech card role, much like Cosmo or Shang-Chi, she does fit quite well into an already established deck, giving it a bit more consistency: Hela Tribunal. You may have encountered this deck before, which looks to hide MODOK and Hela behind Invisible Woman for an explosive turn 6 or 7 play where you resummon your stacked hand. Here’s a list of one of the best Hela Tribunal decks in Marvel Snap that Supergiant can fit into:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Invisible Woman

Magik

Crystal

Supergiant

Iron Lad

Iron Man

MODOK

Hela

Onslaught

The Living Tribunal

Giganto

The Infinaut

Normally, you’d want to place MODOK behind Invisible Woman first followed by Hela; however, with Supergiant you have another out: Supergiant into Hela before playing MODOK on the final turn. While this may seem unnecessary, this can also help if your opponent plays Cosmo into your Invisible Woman or you expect an Alioth and want to have a backup plan. If both playlines seem unlikely, shifting toward playing Iron Man, Onslaught, and The Living Tribunal in the same lane is often enough to win games.

That said, the best fit for Supergiant is likely as a tech card, especially in a lockdown-style deck that plays Alioth. Here’s one of the best Supergiant decks in Marvel Snap that plays her as a tech card:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Nebula

Medusa

Zabu

Jeff!

Storm

Ms. Marvel

Supergiant

Jessica Jones

Iron Lan

Vision

Alioth

Doctor Doom

While slightly toxic for Marvel Snap, a Supergiant played on turn 4 ensures that you can wipe some of your opponent’s cards with Alioth in hand on turn 6 – if you have priority. Furthermore, as this deck relies on grabbing and holding onto priority going into the final turns, you can disrupt powerful plays with her that might otherwise steal priority away.

Supergiant Counters in Marvel Snap

Supergiant has an outside shot at becoming an absolute menace in the meta-game, and if she does, there’s one card in particular that counters her hard: Alioth. As Supergiant also hides the cards of the player who plays her, your very own Alioth can destroy those as well – if you have priority. Otherwise, Cosmo will always block her On Reveal if you can predict where she’ll be played. Finally, as Supergiant will most likely be played on turn 4, slotting Daredevil into your decks can show you exactly what your opponent is up to on turn 5.

Who Is Supergiant?

Like Black Swan, Supergiant didn’t make the cut in the Marvel movies. However, that does not mean she lacks power: as a telepath, she can destroy and control the minds of others. Her role in the Black Order is to manipulate Thanos’ foes before he arrives to clean up what remains. She has proven to be a match for the likes of the X-Men and Avengers on more than one occasion.

Is Supergiant Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

At the moment, it’s difficult to say – if you have the spare Spotlight keys, she’s worth a shot. Supergiant’s ability definitely threatens to be a strong one, but as she impacts both sides of the board, she’s easily counterable by a wily opponent. Tech cards such as Shang-Chi and Enchantress work more proactively, while Supergiant has a relatively passive effect that may not have that much impact on many games; that said, she’s a great card to slot into a Conquest deck when you have a better idea of what your opponent’s plays will be. Otherwise, you won’t miss having her if you prefer to aim for the rest of the Black Order when they arrive.

And those are the best Supergiant decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.