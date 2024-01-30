The last card in the Planet Hulk season in Marvel Snap is Beta Ray Bill, and he plays similarly to everyone’s favorite Asgardian, Thor. But is he worth picking up, even if Thor isn’t played much? Let’s take a look at the best Beta Ray Bill decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Beta Ray Bill Works in Marvel Snap

Beta Ray Bill is a 4-cost, 6-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.” Stormbreaker itself is a 0-cost, 1-power card. When played, it doubles Beta Ray Bill’s power.

If you’ve played Thor in Marvel Snap before, you more or less understand how Beta Ray Bill works with one key difference: Thor gains 6 power when Mjolnir is played, whereas Beta Ray Bill’s power is doubled, which means if he has even more power, he’ll grow even bigger.

It’s important to note that Beta Ray Bill doesn’t gain power from Ongoing effects.

Best Beta Ray Bill Decks in Marvel Snap

In terms of the best Marvel Snap decks for this card, as Stormbreaker is shuffled into your deck, Beta Ray Bill is an inconsistent card without help from Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor, as she can draw all 0-cost cards from your deck. Even then, Beta Ray Bill only really slots into one specific deck well, though he might gain some traction elsewhere. Here’s a standard Thor Lockjaw list, with a couple of small tweaks to help out Beta Ray Bill:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Wasp

Spider-Ham

Nightcrawler

Lockjaw

Caiera

Thor

Beta Ray Bill

Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor

Vision

Doctor Doom

Odin

Magneto

The playline here is simple. With Lockjaw in hand, play Thor or Beta Ray Bill in separate locations to shuffle their respective weapons into your deck and play Jane Foster on turn 5. With the 0-cost cards in hand, cycle them into the Lockjaw lane in order to buff the cards up and hopefully pull something big like Magneto or Vision. Odin squeaks into this list as a backup plan because, when played on Stormbreaker in particular, he can raise Beta Ray Bill up to a staggering 24 power.

Related: Marvel Snap Is Better Than Ever in 2024

While there are definitely Beta Ray Bill decks in Marvel Snap that buff him up with the likes of Okoye and Iron Heart out there – and maybe copies his total power with Taskmaster for a powerful final turn – it remains up in the air as to whether those decks are the best. However, as popularized by YouTuber Cozy Snap, a Toxic Thor/Beta Ray Bill deck looks like a much better slot into this fluctuating meta. Here’s the best Beta Ray Bill deck that he recommends for Marvel Snap:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Yellowjacket

The Hood

Spider-Ham

Nico Minoru

Zabu

Thor

Beta Ray Bill

Werewolf By Night

Enchantress

Sentry

Annihilus

Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor

This deck is actually quite complicated to play, so be sure to check out Cozy’s video to get a better handle on it. In short, while using cheap 1-cost cards, Yellowjacket, and the weapons from Thor and Beta Ray Bill, it’s quite easy to send Werewolf By Night shooting all over the board, gaining massive power. Furthermore, you can ship The Hood, the Void from Sentry, and any cards debuffed by Yellowjacket onto your opponent’s board to clear space with Annihilus. Beta Ray Bill makes for one of the best additions to this Marvel Snap deck rather than being the star of the show.

Beta Ray Bill Counters in Marvel Snap

Beta Ray Bill isn’t likely to be a card such as the original Blob that you’ll need an active counter for. However, if he does give you trouble, both Cosmo and Shang-Chi stop Beta Ray Bill in his tracks – as with most cards.

Who Is Beta Ray Bill?

Beta Ray Bill is a member of the Korbinite race that lost their home to the fiery demon Surtur. Transformed into a monstrous form, Beta Ray Bill is the champion of his people. As you’d expect, Thor and Beta Ray Bill have a tumultuous history. While few can claim to have done so, Beta Ray Bill was able to pick up Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, and claim it as his own; as a result, he and Thor battled it out for ownership. After Thor lost, Beta Ray Bill returned the hammer, and Odin had Stormbreaker fashioned for him. Since then, Beta Ray Bill and Thor frequently teamed up, most notably to defend Asgard from Surtur.

Is Beta Ray Bill Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

As usual, costing 6000 Collector’s Tokens, Beta Ray Bill is not worth it, as few cards are. As for Spotlight Cache Keys, only pick up Beta Ray Bill if you’re sitting on a lot of them. Otherwise, his application is a little bit too inconsistent because it requires Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor to make it happen, and he won’t seem to play much outside of Lockjaw lists. Just look at the original Thor as an example: once a terror on the meta, he’s now an infrequently played Avenger. Save your keys for the Thanos-themed event.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.