Video Games

Is Spider-Ham Worth Your Tokens in Marvel Snap?

By
0
For bounce decks, Spider-Ham is certainly worth your Collectors Tokens to buy in Marvel Snap - 3000 Collector's Tokens

I don’t know about you, but I’m surprised at how many Spider heroes Second Dinner plans to release during this month’s Spider-Versus season pass. We’ve seen the Season Pass card, Ghost-Spider, make her debut, followed by the flexible Silk. Next is the release of Spider-Man 2099, but first Second Dinner released the unusual – and adorably funny – Spider-Ham. Here we will discuss whether Spider-Ham is worth your tokens to buy in Marvel Snap.

His card in Marvel Snap reflects how powerful this cartoonish character actually is: As a simple 1-cost, 1-power card, he has a strong ability that reads as follows: “On Reveal: Transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.” Against the right type of deck, this effect can single-handedly win you the game for very little cost.

Should You Spend Your Collector’s Tokens to Buy Spider-Ham in Marvel Snap?

Yes, Spider-Ham is well worth the cost at 3000 Collector’s Tokens in Series 4. Unlike Silk, who cost a whopping 6000 Tokens, 3000 isn’t so bad. However, if you have no plans to make use of Spider-Ham anytime soon, it’s better to wait and purchase a more impactful card like Darkhawk or High Evolutionary if you haven’t already, waiting for Spider-Ham to drop to Series 3 sometime in the future.

Spider-Ham’s On Reveal ability is twofold. It can nail an opponent’s Doctor Doom, Leader, Evolved Hulk, or any number of powerful high-cost cards, rendering them nigh useless. Furthermore, it also gives you information on your opponent’s deck for the low cost of 1 mana. Powerful cards such as Daredevil and Black Bolt that reveal information on your opponent’s deck can’t activate until turn 5, where Spider-Ham can give you a massive edge from the very first turn. In the new game mode Conquest, information is absolutely key, which means Spider-Ham has a shot at slotting into just about any deck archetype. Don’t be surprised if he turns your turn 6 play into a gluttonous swine.

However, I believe he’ll shine where his effect can trigger more than once, making him the perfect card to slip into a Bounce-style deck with Beast and Falcon to bring him back into your hand to cast multiple times, while buffing up Angela or Bishop. Here’s a list you may encounter or want to try:

  • The Hood
  • Kitty Pryde
  • Bast
  • Spider-Ham
  • Iceman
  • Angela
  • Hit-Monkey
  • Falcon
  • Mysterio
  • Bishop
  • Beast
  • America Chavez

Much like how Shang-Chi, Cosmo, and Enchantress don’t have decks built around them, Spider-Ham will fulfill a tech role and slot into many different types of decks as needed. Therefore, he’s a pretty good pickup now or when he drops down to Series 3 in the months to come. In short, there’s no need to rush to pick up this donut chasing, web-slinging, piggy Spider hero unless you really want some bacon-themed fun and an edge in Conquest mode. Nonetheless, for the right deck, Spider-Ham is certainly worth your Collector’s Tokens to buy in Marvel Snap.

About the author

Lowell Bell
Lowell is a freelance contributor with The Escapist that began his career reporting on live events such as the Penny Arcade Expo and E3 back in 2012. Over the last couple of years, he carved a niche for himself covering competitive Pokémon as he transitioned into game criticism full time. About a decade ago, Lowell moved to Japan for a year or two but is still there, raising a Shiba Inu named Zelda with his wife while missing access to good burritos. He also has a love/hate relationship with Japanese role-playing games.
