Is Spider-Ham Worth Your Tokens in Marvel Snap?

I don’t know about you, but I’m surprised at how many Spider heroes Second Dinner plans to release during this month’s Spider-Versus season pass. We’ve seen the Season Pass card, Ghost-Spider, make her debut, followed by the flexible Silk. Next is the release of Spider-Man 2099, but first Second Dinner released the unusual – and adorably funny – Spider-Ham. Here we will discuss whether Spider-Ham is worth your tokens to buy in Marvel Snap.

His card in Marvel Snap reflects how powerful this cartoonish character actually is: As a simple 1-cost, 1-power card, he has a strong ability that reads as follows: “On Reveal: Transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.” Against the right type of deck, this effect can single-handedly win you the game for very little cost.

Should You Spend Your Collector’s Tokens to Buy Spider-Ham in Marvel Snap?

Yes, Spider-Ham is well worth the cost at 3000 Collector’s Tokens in Series 4. Unlike Silk, who cost a whopping 6000 Tokens, 3000 isn’t so bad. However, if you have no plans to make use of Spider-Ham anytime soon, it’s better to wait and purchase a more impactful card like Darkhawk or High Evolutionary if you haven’t already, waiting for Spider-Ham to drop to Series 3 sometime in the future.

Spider-Ham’s On Reveal ability is twofold. It can nail an opponent’s Doctor Doom, Leader, Evolved Hulk, or any number of powerful high-cost cards, rendering them nigh useless. Furthermore, it also gives you information on your opponent’s deck for the low cost of 1 mana. Powerful cards such as Daredevil and Black Bolt that reveal information on your opponent’s deck can’t activate until turn 5, where Spider-Ham can give you a massive edge from the very first turn. In the new game mode Conquest, information is absolutely key, which means Spider-Ham has a shot at slotting into just about any deck archetype. Don’t be surprised if he turns your turn 6 play into a gluttonous swine.

However, I believe he’ll shine where his effect can trigger more than once, making him the perfect card to slip into a Bounce-style deck with Beast and Falcon to bring him back into your hand to cast multiple times, while buffing up Angela or Bishop. Here’s a list you may encounter or want to try:

The Hood

Kitty Pryde

Bast

Spider-Ham

Iceman

Angela

Hit-Monkey

Falcon

Mysterio

Bishop

Beast

America Chavez

Much like how Shang-Chi, Cosmo, and Enchantress don’t have decks built around them, Spider-Ham will fulfill a tech role and slot into many different types of decks as needed. Therefore, he’s a pretty good pickup now or when he drops down to Series 3 in the months to come. In short, there’s no need to rush to pick up this donut chasing, web-slinging, piggy Spider hero unless you really want some bacon-themed fun and an edge in Conquest mode. Nonetheless, for the right deck, Spider-Ham is certainly worth your Collector’s Tokens to buy in Marvel Snap.