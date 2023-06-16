Is Silk Worth Your Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap?

Following the release of Ghost-Spider last week, the latest Marvel Snap card also ties into the “Spider-Versus” theme: Silk, a 2-cost, 5-power card with text that reads: “After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.” However, unlike Ghost-Spider, Silk isn’t a Marvel Snap season pass card — rather, she currently costs a whopping 6000 Collector’s Tokens to purchase, raising the question of if Silk is worth it. Is it better to wait until Silk drops from the expensive Series 5, the manageable Series 4, or to the cheap Marvel Snap Series 3 ranks?

Should You Spend 6000 Collector’s Tokens on Silk in Marvel Snap?

The short answer is no, you shouldn’t buy Silk yet. While Silk’s ability has plenty of utility, it isn’t worth the price at 6000 Collector’s Tokens. The long answer is more complicated. Lizard, another 2-cost, 5-power card, sees plenty of play despite his drawback, (“Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here.”) yet Silk’s ability is more of a positive than a negative, even if you can’t completely control her as your opponent can play cards to move her.

Silk can trigger the cost-reduction effects of Miles Morales or buff up cards like Kraven in movement decks. Furthermore, she can flip into lanes that have been flooded by Storm or that cards can’t be played into, such as Sanctum Sanctorum and Death’s Domain. At the same time, she can swing into Bar with No Name, where the lowest power wins, or get shot down by Fisk Tower. As a result of her low cost and high power, she can fit into plenty of decks. This makes her one of the better new cards — better than last season’s Howard the Duck and The Living Tribunal, for sure — but not one that completely defines a new style of gameplay, like High Evolutionary does.

Silk works great in not only a Marvel Snap movement deck, such as this:

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Dagger

Kraven

Ghost-Spider

Cloak

Silk

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Hulkbuster

Miles Morales: Spider-Man

Heimdall

But personally, I see her working better in established archetypes, such as the powerful (but expensive) Black Bolt / Stature list with Kraven:

Korg

Kraven

Zabu

Jeff

Silk

Darkhawk

Enchantress

Shang-Chi

Miles Morales: Spider-Man

Rockslide

Stature

Black Bolt

When Should You Purchase Silk in Marvel Snap?

Silk is a perfectly reasonable purchase when she drops into Marvel Snap Series 4 for 3000 Collector’s Tokens, likely sometime in July, and she’s a very appealing pickup as a Series 3 card for 1000 Collector’s Tokens if you care to wait that long. That said, I wouldn’t blame you for shelling out 6000 for Marvel Snap’s latest card — she has a great design that’s both fun and has plenty of utility to keep each match interesting.