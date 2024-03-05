A new Marvel Snap season centered around the Avengers vs. X-Men has arrived, and with it, a powerful new season pass card in Hope Summers. Let’s take a look at how her powerful effect will undoubtedly change Marvel Snap forever – for better or worse.

How Does Hope Summers Work in Marvel Snap?

Hope Summers is a 3-cost, 4-power card with an ability that reads: After you play a card here, you get +1 Energy next turn.

This is neither an Ongoing effect or an On Reveal trigger; rather, it’s akin to cards like The Collector, Nebula, and Leech that don’t have a direct counter.

If you play a 0 cost card alongside Hope Summers on turn 3, you’ll have 5 power on turn 4. If possible, you can slam down several cards in one turn in order to get up to 3 extra energy the following turn. However, her weakness lies in her 3-cost as you’ll likely only have two turns to make use of that extra energy.

Best Hope Summers Decks in Marvel Snap

Hope Summers is powerful enough to create her own archetype, so expect a ton of experimentation with this card which will eventually lead to new, possibly overpowered decks. That said, Hope Summers slots into a few well-known decks if you want to give her a shot right as she releases, most obvious among these is a High Evolutionary deck, which might reclaim its top spot in the meta with Hope Summers.

High Evo

Sunspot

Misty Knight

Nebula

Cyclops

Caiera

Moon Girl (or Magik)

The Thing

Cull Obsidian

Hope Summers

High Evolutionary

She-Hulk

The Hulk

As this deck runs Sunspot, skipping turns and playing into Hope Summers enables some nasty turn 6 plays alongside Moon Girl. If Sunspot is played early, Hope Summers on turn 3, Moon Girl with She-Hulk in hand, on turn 4 in the Hope Summers lane, and then skipping turn 6 to discount double She-Hulk alongside a massive regular Hulk on turn 6, there’s very few decks that can beat such a spread.

However, if that dream hand doesn’t line up well, this deck has the usual play pattern of Cyclops and The Thing while playing out new addition Cull Obsidian as well. Moon Girl can be swapped out for Magik to make the more traditional line of play more feasible.

Blob Thanos

While Hope Summers may fit well into a Shuri deck, a bounce list, and even Silver Surfer, the ever-present Blob Thanos, recently adjusted to make up for Lockjaw’s nerf, makes for a great home for her. Here’s the list:

Jeff

Caiera

Hope Summers

Cull Obsidian

Professor X

Devil Dinosaur

Vision

Blob

Alioth

Thanos

Skaar

Magneto

The best way to win with this deck is to play Hope Summers into a lane with an Infinity Stone in it before following up with Cull Obsidian. That will allow you to begin slamming down powerful 6 cost cards like Magneto, or countering your opponent’s important turn 5 plays with Alioth if you have priority. Otherwise, without Hope Summers this deck continues to function as it always has, making it a potent and safe choice to experiment with this latest season pass card.

Hope Summers Counters in Marvel Snap

As Hope Summers isn’t an Ongoing or On Reveal effect, staples like Enchantress, Rogue, and Cosmo won’t stop her ramping abilities. However, she does have a direct counter in clutter or ‘junk’ cards, such as Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, as they’ll clog up the lane so your opponent cannot play cards to make use of Hope Summers.

Furthermore, tossing a card into her lane with Viper or some rocks with Debrii will also slow her down, as will plays such as Professor X or Storm which limits your opponent’s ability to play there. These are proactive solutions as your opponent is likely going to get at least one extra energy off Hope Summers, making her all around difficult to deal with.

Who Is Hope Summers?

The children of Marvel mainstays are generally ridiculously overpowered (just wait until we get a Franklin Richards card), and Hope Summers is no different. While not actually biologically related to Cyclops (Scott Summers) or Cable (Nathan Summers), she’s essentially the mutant version of Jesus in Marvel lore.Hope is born to Louise Spalding, a firefighter, as a mutant after all mutants had been decimated and stripped of their powers by Scarlet Witch. This causes many different factions to spring into action to claim Hope Summers, though it’s Cable who whisks her away to protect her. Quite a lot of battles ensue before Cable, with the blessing of both Professor X and Cyclops, whisks her away safely to the future.

Is Hope Summers Worth Buying the Season Pass For?

Yes, Hope Summers is definitely worth the 9.99 USD price to pick her up, as she’ll not only slot into already powerful decks, but all signs point to her being the facilitator of more archetypes. As the season pass is the most cost effective way to spend money on Marvel Snap, this is one of the best months to break out the credit card.

That said, Hope Summers looks like the first season pass Marvel Snap card since Elsa Bloodstone that seems nerf-worthy. If she does take over the meta, expect Second Dinner to reel her in a little bit.