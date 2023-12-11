Move over Hulk, there’s a new biggest boy in Marvel Snap: Blob is the first non-season pass card released in December, and this guide breaks down a couple decks featuring him, counters, who Blob is, as well as if he’s worth your hard earned Spotlight Keys and Collector’s Tokens.

How Blob Works in Marvel Snap

Blob is one of the more complicated cards in recent memory. As a 6-Power, 4-Energy card, you’d expect him to have a game winning effect, and he does with abilities that read: “On Reveal: Merge your deck into this. (and gain its total Power) Ongoing: Can’t be moved.”

It’s important to note that, when played, Blob does not absorb the abilities or ongoing effects of the cards he merges with; furthermore, those cards cannot be resummoned by the likes of Hela and do not count as destroyed.

The threat of Blob also makes the ever-playable Darkhawk much weaker.

Best Blob Decks in Marvel Snap

In a normal round of Marvel Snap, playing Blob on turn 6 will mean you have only 3 cards left in your deck. Obviously, this isn’t ideal, because there’s a very good chance he won’t grow large enough to win a lane. However, as a Marvel Snap card that relies heavily on the order you draw your deck in, a “casino” High Evolutionary Lockjaw deck will shuffle cards in and out of your deck – including Blob, which adds another layer of high-powered chance to this best deck option. Here’s a list based off of one of the current top meta decks:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone.

Wasp

Sunspot

Armor

Lockjaw

Magik

Thor

High Evolutionary

Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor

Blob

She-Hulk

Hulk

The Infinaut

You’ve likely run into this deck without the Lockjaw package, as it’s one of the most powerful in recent metas. Here, you’ll want to play Lockjaw, Wasp, and Thor strategically, preferably with Blob in your hand so you don’t roll into him and delete your entire deck; that said, doing so late in the game (around turn 4 or 5) with the Hulk and She-Hulk in hand will often be the correct play even if he is. If Infinaut remains in your deck, you have another chance at nabbing him with Blob. If Blob isn’t working out for you, playing Magik, skipping turn six, and dropping The Infinaut or Hulk with She-Hulk on turn 7 is the way to go.

Blob also does best in Marvel Snap decks that have several high-powered cards to cheat out early, and what better archetype to do that than oft-sidelined Discard? Blob fits into a simple Discard package with Lady Sif, Blade, and the newly buffed Black Knight as a secondary option if you aren’t able to revive a high-powered card with Ghost Rider. Once again, it utilizes the Magik, She-Hulk, and Infinaut combo. The list:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone.

Sunspot

Black Knight

Blade

Armor

Magik

Lady Sif

Ghost Rider

Taskmaster

Blob

She-Hulk

Giganto

The Infinaut

As you can see, this best deck for Blob in Marvel Snap has two playlines: Magik on three, skip on turn 6, and play She-Hulk alongside Infinaut is the most basic one. You can also discard a high-powered card with Blade or Lady Sif before reviving it with Ghost Rider, including Blob, and then play an equally big Ebony Blade. Taskmaster is a great edition to this deck because if you cheat Blob out early, you can copy his high cost, or you can copy an Infinaut-level Ebony Blade from Black Knight. On the final turn, you can opt to play Blob freely if you have a couple of massive cards still in your deck.

Blob Counters in Marvel Snap

Unfortunately or fortunately depending on whether you’re excited to play Blob or dreading his release, the big dude has a few very common counters. Shang-Chi will delete him and the rest of your deck quite easily. Shadow King will return him to a measly 4-Power. A well-timed Cosmo will block his On Reveal. For the first week after his release and during the weekend bonus rewards, tech a Shang-Chi or Shadow King into your deck in order to steal some easy cubes.

Who Is Blob?

What’s the story behind the fat man? Created way back in 1964 by the legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Frederick Dukes – aka Blob – eventually leaves the circus at the behest of the X-Men but turns on them, becoming one of their earliest recurring villains. Like many in the Marvel universe, Blob has superhuman strength and is quite hard to take down, being resistant to all manner of X-Men powered attacks, such as Wolverine’s claws. Most notably, however, he can summon a little gravity well beneath himself to remain almost immovable.

Is Blob Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

As Blob is a Series 5 card, meaning he costs 6000 Collector’s Tokens, he’s definitely not worth that price in Marvel Snap. However, his effect is unique enough that, given the addition of more cards or cards that add to the player’s deck, he will definitely become more valuable in the future. At the same time, he’s a high-risk, high-reward card that relies a lot on chance. Spending your Spotlight Cache keys now isn’t a terrible idea as the next two cards this month, Havok and Selene, are – spoilers – quite bad and not worth it. That said, January has several great cards coming, so saving your keys for then isn’t a bad idea, either.