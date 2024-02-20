Has the time finally come for discard decks to shine in Marvel Snap? The third member of Thanos’ Black Order, Corvus Glaive, looks to usher in a new era for an archetype that hasn’t received a lot of love. Here are the best Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap.

How Corvus Glaive Works in Marvel Snap

Corvus Glaive has a great statline at 3-energy and 5-power. His ability reads: “On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand to get +1 Max Energy.”

Much like how Electro works, this energy increase is permanent if the requirement is met. If you do not have two cards to discard in your hand, Corvus Glaive will not give you the bonus energy.

On the other hand, if you trigger Corvus Glaive more than once (say with Wong or Grandmaster) and meet the requirement, you will get more bonus energy to use each turn.

Most importantly, Corvus Glaive discards cards one after another; therefore, he cannot trigger Apocalypse twice or hit a discarded Swarm.

Best Corvus Glaive Decks in Marvel Snap

Corvus Glaive is in a bit of a rough spot because the discard archetype doesn’t need more energy as it isn’t trying to ramp into anything specific; typically, you want to play Dracula, MODOK, and empty your hand of Swarms on the final turn so Dracula grabs your Apocalypse. However, he does come at one less energy than Hell Cow, so as long as you’re not discarding your Dracula – or you’re rolling the dice and hoping you don’t – he may be worth it for the double discard effect alone. Here’s one of the best Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Miek

Morbius

Wolverine

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Gambit

Lady Sif

Corvus Glaive

Daken

Dracula

MODOK

Apocalypse

This example of one of the best Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap is a high-rolling one, as you’ll want to avoid discarding your Dracula or Daken before playing them out. With Corvus Glaive, you can better empty your hand on the final turn, especially if you do not hit your MODOK and want to guarantee your Dracula grabs your Apocalypse.

Corvus Glaive actually fits decently well into a Thanos list that cuts Devil Dinosaur, as the deck typically has several 6-drop cards it wants to play. Corvus allows you to ramp out these big drops if you whiff on pulling them from Lockjaw in this deck:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Nico Minoru

Jeff

Caiera

Corvus Glaive

Shang-Chi

Cull Obsidian

Vision

She-Hulk

Blob

Thanos

Skaar

Magneto

Much like the “scam” Thanos list of old, playing Corvus on 3 to cheat out more energy will allow you to drop Vision a turn early or skip turn 5 in order to play a She-Hulk alongside something like a Blob or Shang-Chi if that seems like a better route to take. However, as Corvus Glaive’s effect isn’t targeted like Blade or Lady Sif, this leaves you open to discarding the cards you need to win the game. Each time you play him, say a little prayer to The One Above All that you hit Infinity Stones and not your Blob.

Corvus Glaive Counters in Marvel Snap

No matter which of the best Corvus Glaive decks you come across in Marvel Snap, he doesn’t have many direct counters other than Cosmo, which, if played at the right moment, can block his effect. Depending on the deck Corvus Glaive is put into, Spider-Ham can disrupt the effect of Apocalypse. Other than that, you shouldn’t worry about Corvus Glaive overrunning the meta enough to warrant needing to counter him.

Who Is Corvus Glaive?

You may remember Corvus Glaive from the Marvel movies, particularly when he stabs Vision with his big pointy glaive. Corvus is Thanos’ most trusted subordinate and husband to Proxima Midnight. As you’d expect, Corvus has super strength and speed, but it’s his glaive that truly makes him formidable, as it can slice through anything in the universe.

Is Corvus Glaive Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Energy-generating effects shouldn’t be ignored in Marvel Snap, as both Psylocke and Electro see relatively frequent play; that said, discarding two cards at random is an incredibly steep price to pay. At the moment, Corvus Glaive is not worth the Spotlight Cache Keys or 6000 Collector’s Tokens he costs. However, his wife, Proxima Midnight, joins Marvel Snap with a great statline and an ability that allows her to be automatically played when discarded. It’s a powerful effect that, when the two of them combined, may create a new archetype. If you’re a fan of the gambling-like gameplay of discard decks, pick him up, as the archetype’s stock is on the rise.

And those are the best Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap, along with some other important facts about the character and how to counter him. Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.