Is Miek weak? The Miek card in Marvel Snap promises to give the discard archetype a decent boost – but it’s hard to say whether this insectoid warrior is worth your hard-earned Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens. Here are the best Miek decks in Marvel Snap.

How Miek Works in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, Miek is a 1-Cost, 1-Power card with an ability that reads: “After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.”

The key phrase with Miek’s ability is “after each turn.” This means Miek will jump around the board once after all other effects of that turn have played out. This also means that discards that happen after the game has concluded (Dracula, for example) will not affect Miek.

Unlike Morbius, which gains Power per discard whether he’s in your deck, hand, or on the board, Miek will only gain power on the board. Furthermore, you cannot choose where Miek lands.

Best Miek Decks in Marvel Snap

In terms of the best Marvel Snap decks for the card, Miek looks pretty decent in a standard non-Black Knight discard list. While he will not make the archetype top-tier, he promises to provide a decent amount of power for a relatively low cost – if you pull him early in the match. Here’s a list of the best cards to use with Miek in Marvel Snap:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Miek

Blade

Morbius

Wolverine

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Daken

Lady Sif

Hell Cow

Dracula

MODOK

Apocalypse

You’ve probably seen a similar deck before in lower Collection Levels before you collected all the Series 3 cards. While the nerf to America Chavez has made it noticeably weaker, dropping a ton of Swarms on the final turn and having Dracula grab a buffed Apocalypse is still a relatively powerful play. With so many discard enablers in this deck, Miek will almost always become a 5 or 6-Power card for only 1-Cost, and if MODOK hits, maybe even higher. That makes this one of the best decks for Miek in Marvel Snap.

The only other decklist that Miek might find some play in is a Wong and Gambit discard style list, mostly because it’s not a big deal if Miek is sacrificed in order to trigger Gambit further. Here’s our other choice for the best deck featuring Miek in Marvel Snap:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Miek

Morbius

Wolverine

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Mystique

Gambit

Lady Sif

Dracula

Wong

Absorbing Man

Apocalypse

If the Wong, into Mystique, into Gambit combo pays off with Miek on the board, she can quickly become a 7 or 8-Power card; however, sacrificing Miek for another trigger of Gambit in order to completely wipe your opponent’s board isn’t a bad idea, either.

The current best discard deck in Marvel Snap, a Black Knight and Ghost Rider list, actively becomes worse with Miek’s inclusion, and at the moment, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be a decent addition to any movement-style decks because he requires 4+ discard enablers to become worth it. Why play Miek when you can play Nebula, after all, which is a guaranteed 1-Cost, 3-Power card with a chance to become even higher and force your opponent’s play patterns? Miek may become a great inclusion in Marvel Snap’s future, but keep him away from Black Knight for now.

Miek Counters in Marvel Snap

While I wouldn’t expect Miek to become enough of a problem that you have to counter him, Killmonger will take him out pretty easily. It would be better to run a Cosmo to block potential discard enablers instead, as that would likely affect your opponent’s game plan more. The recently changed Kingpin can also drop Miek down in power, and so can the common Shadow King. Finally, playing a movement-style deck with Kraven means that every time Miek moves, you have a chance of buffing up the Spider-Man nemesis.

Who Is Miek?

During the “Sakaar” arc in the Marvel comics, Miek was a warrior who fought alongside an exiled Hulk and helped him overthrow the planet. Having spent significant time in a gladiatorial arena, Miek is a fierce fighter with all four of her arms. Later, Miek would become a villain who tried to use mind control chemicals to control Hulk in order to incubate more children. Currently, Miek is considered dead in the comics – but knowing Marvel, that probably won’t be the case for long.

Is Miek Worth Your Collector’s Tokens or Spotlight Cache Keys?

At the moment, unless you really enjoy a classic discard list, no, Miek is not worth your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap. While costing only 3000 of the latter, Miek is simply outclassed by the likes of Nebula and Morbius. That said, Miek’s Spotlight Cache week also includes Annihilus and Phoenix Force, who are both worth your Spotlight Cache Keys if you don’t have either.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.