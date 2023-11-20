Not just a great name for a metal band, Annihilus is also a Marvel supervillain, and the latest Marvel Snap card release. With him joining the game, we’re going to dive into the best Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap.

In the comics, Annihilus wields the powerful Cosmic Control Rod and often clashes with the Fantastic Four, and his counterpart in Marvel Snap promises to be just as deadly. With an ability that reads, “On Reveal: Your cards with 0 or less Power switch sides. Destroy those that can’t” and a 5-Cost, 7-Power statline, you may notice right away the synergies he has with cards such as The Hood, Debrii, Sentry, and even the likes of Hazmat. Yes, junk decks have finally gotten a powerful, game-winning card.

Let’s take a look at a couple decks you should expect to see soon after he releases – or that you’ll want to try out and annoy people with.

Best Annihilus Decks in Marvel Snap

The first of choices for the best Annihilus deck in Marvel Snap is a traditional junk/clutter deck just with Annihilus as a finisher. The goal is quite simple: play cards to clog up a lane or two on your opponent’s side to win the game while closing out with something powerful like Sentry.

Deck created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can find a link to the deck here.

The Hood

Ghost-Spider

Titania

Black Widow

Viper

Mysterio

Green Goblin

Debrii

Sentry

Spider-Woman

Annihilus

Doctor Octopus

Both Viper and Annihilus can throw over cards you don’t want over to your opponent’s side of the board, such as one of Mysterio’s minions or the rocks from Debrii. A turn 4 Sentry into turn 5 Annihilus in the right lane where Sentry’s Void will spawn is a lane winning play. Throw in another clogged up lane in earlier turns and a Demon from the Hood, and you’ve got a great chance to win the game. Ghost-Spider is a great addition in this deck because she can yank both Annihilus and Doctor Octopus out of lanes already won/lost, surprising opponents and stealing 4 and 8 cube wins.

A second deck that plays similar to the first but utilizes the She-Hulk and Infinaut combo will likely become the most powerful deck featuring Annihilus, however, as it’s currently doing quite well on the ranked ladder without him. He’ll make it much, much better.

Deck created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can find a link to the deck here.

The Hood

Sunspot

Titania

Armor

Mysterio

Viper

Green Goblin

Magik

Debrii

Annihilus

She-Hulk

The Infinaut

The early game is similar to the standard junk deck: play The Hood and Debrii, passing over the -3 Hood and rocks when you get the chance with Annihilus and Viper. You can also trip your opponent up with a Mysterio token. If you can, play Magik to extend the game, and skip on turn 5 after playing Annihilus in order to make She-Hulk cost much less and the Infinaut playable. Then, drop 30 power on the final turn. Armor is a great tech option to prevent your opponent from destroying the clutter you send your way, though you can sub her out for something like Rogue or Enchantress to counter the current popular Ongoing decks.

Annihilus Counters in Marvel Snap

The card most likely to counter Annihilus in Marvel Snap is everyone’s favorite doggy, Cosmo. Cosmo, if played right, can block cards such as Viper, Debrii, and Annihilus himself from sending junk your way. Destroy decks will also do well into Annihilus, as cards such as Carnage and Deathlok can clear away the clutter while also discounting your own Death – as long as they’re not playing Armor, that is. Otherwise, cards that scale, such as The Collector or Darkhawk, can keep you competitive in a lane that your opponent has tried to fill. Furthermore, the omnipresent Loki deck can grab an opponent’s Annihilus and send the clutter back to them.

Is Annihilus Worth Your Collector’s Tokens/Spotlight Cache Keys?

Annihilus may not be worth the staggering 6000 Collector’s Tokens that he costs as a Series 5 card if you don’t plan to play junk-like decks, though he may find a home in a more traditional destroy list. Annihilus does, however, warrant the use of your Spotlight Cache keys, especially as he comes paired with one great and one decent card: X-23 and Daken. If you don’t have either, he’s worth taking the chance to pull as – spoilers – the next few card releases are not worth the Spotlight Cache keys.

