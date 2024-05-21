Where Is The Entrance To The Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring

The Shadow of The Erdtree DLC is headed to Elden Ring this June, and while there will be plenty of mysteries to uncover, where the DLC starts is not one of them. This guide will show players how to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring.

How To Start Shadow of The Erdtree DLC

In an interview with IGN, Elden Ring Director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that the cocoon with the protruding hand in Mohgwyn Palace would serve as the entry point for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This is also the hand from which Mohg, Lord of Blood, pours out of when you first initiate the boss fight.

“The cocoon and arm you saw at the beginning of the trailer – this is actually the point of entry to the Land of Shadow, where the players will enter the DLC area,” Miyazaki revealed.

This is also hinted at in the Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer, which opens with a shot of the player standing in the Mohg arena and staring at the cocoon. A voice at the end of the trailer states, “Come now. Touch the withered arm and travel to the Realm of Shadow.”

How To Get To The Withered Arm in Elden Ring

In order to get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring, players will first have to make it to the Consecrated Snowfield, and this requires a bit of work. To make it to the Snowfield, players will need to collect both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and use them at the Grand Lift of Rold.

The map above shows the path players need to take to reach a portal on the edge of the cliff that will take them to Mohgwyn Palace.

When you take the portal, you will spawn on the far right side of Mohgwyn Palace. You’ll need to progress around a blood swamp and navigate tunnels under the palace to reach the entrance to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The cocoon you need to interact with is marked on the map above, but players will have to defeat Mohg before they can touch the hand and enter the Realm of Shadow.

If you want a more in-depth guide on how to reach Mohgwyn Palace, including a guide on how to reach the palace early, check out our Mohgwyn Palace guide.

