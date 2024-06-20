Elden Ring‘s paid Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is here, but the main game is getting a tweak, too, in the shape of a new update. To clue you into the changes, here are all patch notes for Elden Ring Update 1.12.

Elden Ring Update 1.12 includes a host of bug fixes – not that the game was a broken trainwreck before, but bug squashing is always good. There are five new hairstyles as well, usable when you create or modify your character. And you can now summon Torrent into the Elden Beast boss arena, which is handy if you’ve got a taste for horseback combat. All cool changes.

However, and this is where you might get a little worried, there’s been some rebalancing. The good news is that if you’re only tackling the game in single-player, you won’t find your character suddenly nerfed. The changes are meaningful but character-annihilating.

For example, blocking against greatswords takes a little more stamina, as you might expect. You’re blocking a blooming great sword, after all. And whips are more damaging, being handy for living out your Simon Belmont Castlevania fantasies.

However, there’s also a separate raft of balance changes that only apply to PvP play. That’s good news if you’ve been getting your bottom kicked a lot and bad news if you’ve crafted a killer PvP build. You could find it’s a little less useful next time you go head-to-head. Dual wielding is less damaging, and many skills, including Spinning Slash and Rahdahn’s Rain, are less powerful.

Here’s everything in the Elden Ring Update 1.12 patch notes:

ELDEN RING Patch Notes Version – Version 1.12

Targeted Platforms

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

New feature

Added support for the SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE DLC .

. Five new hairstyles have been added to the game. They can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or using Rennala’s Rebirth feature.

Added “Map Functions Menu” to the Map Menu.

New Summoning Pool features: Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+. Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled / disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu.



– If “Include Distant Areas” is selected when using the Small Golden Effigy, summoning pools within the Mohgwyn Palace will not be selected for summoning, even if you have activated them.

– If you are within the Moghwyn Palace and select “Nearby Only” when using the Small Golden Effigy, you will be able to be summoned within the area.

New Inventory features:

Newly obtained items will be marked with a “!“.

A new tab called “Recent Items” has been added to review recently obtained items.

Display settings can be changed from the Display tab in the system menu.

Added new feature to summon spectral steed during the Elden Beast the boss battle.

Added new feature to the colosseum: crafted consumable items that have been used during a battle will be replenished at the end of your session.

Added support for Arabic language.

Steam-only new features

New Keyboard/mouse settings: Added “lock-on change threshold” setting of mouse controls. Added a setting to change cursor movement behaviour in the map menu. Added key assignments to open the map in the Key Settings menu.



PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Weapons adjustments

After being affected by madness and/or sleep status effects, the status effect build up will be halted for a short period of time.

Increased the poise damage of some attacks against other players of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Colossal Swords /Curved Greatswords / Greataxes / Hammers / Flails / Great Hammers / Colossal Weapons / Great Spears / Halberds

Ajusted poise damage of some dual wield attacks against other players by of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Axes / Great Axes / Hammers / Great Hammers / Halberds / Reapers

Increased poise damage against other players from dual wielded attacks of the following weapon types: Axes / Hammers / Halberds / Reapers

Increased poise damage of Axes against other players

Decreased the damage of dual wield attacks against other players of all weapon types.

Decreased the poise damage of some attacks against other players of the following weapon types: Daggers / Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Katanas / Twinblades / Axes / Spears / Reapers / Whips / Fists / Claws

Decreased the Poise value of some attack motions against other players of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Colossal Swords / Curved Greatswords / Greataxes / Hammers / Flails / Great Hammers / Colossal Weapons / Great Spears / Halberds

Decreased the damage of some attacks against other players for the Heavy Thrusting Swords weapon type.

Decreased the damage of dual wield attacks against other players for the following weapon types: Spears / Great Spears

Decreased the damage animation motion of the following weapon types when another player is stunned by a two-handed heavy running attack: Fists / Claws

Decreased the effects of “Baldachin’s Blessing” and “Radiant Baldachin’s Blessing” to increase the Poise value and Physical damage negation in PvP.

Skill adjustments

Spinning Slash

Decreased damage.

Flaming Strike

Decreased damage.

Rain of Arrows

Decreased damage and poise damage.

Cursed-Blood Slash

Decreased damage.

Transient Moonlight

Decreased damage.

Lightning Storm

Decreased poise damage.

Spearcall Ritual

Decreased poise damage.

Ancient Lightning Spear

Decreased damage.

Radahn’s Rain

Decreased damage and poise damage.

Spinning Weapon

Decreased damage animation motion when stunning other players.

Incantations adjustments

Black Flame’s Protection

Decreased physical block rate.

Bestial Sling

Decreased poise damage.

General balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section affect both PvE and PvP aspects of the game.

Adjusted turning speed when using dual wielded Heavy Thrusting Swords.

Increased Dexterity scaling when assigning Ashes of War with corresponding weapon Affinities.

Increased Stamina consumption when guarding against attacks of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Curved Greatswords / Great Axes / Great Hammers

Increased the speed of some attacks of the following weapon types: Axes / Greataxes / Hammers / Flails / Reapers

Increased the damage of charged attacks of the following weapon types: Axes / Greataxes / Some Colossal Weapons

Increased the turning speed of normal attacks of the Reapers weapon type.

Increased damage of the Whips weapon type, except the “Ulmi” Whip.

Increased the speed of consecutive attacks for the following weapon types: Light Bows / Long Bows

Increased the poise damage of the Torches weapon type.

Increased the duration of the effect of Mohg’s Great Rune that increases the attack power when a bleeding status effect is triggered by a nearby summoned spirit.

Decreased the heal amount reduction from the Flask of Crimson Tears and increased the heal on attack effect when using Malenia’s Great Rune.

Increased the attack power of Arrows, Greatarrows, Bolts, and Greatbolts that can be crafted through Item Crafting.

Decreased the turning speed of dual wielded weapons for the following weapon types: Spears / Great Spears

Decreased poise generation speed during some attacks of the following weapon types: Great Spears / Halberd Spears

Decreased the effect that increases the power of spells of Terra Magica.

Decreased the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear.

Armament Adjustments

Troll Knight’s Sword

Increased damage.

Zamor Curved Sword

Increased damage.

Increased movement distance of some attacks.

Forked Hatchet

Increased damage.

Ripple Blade

Decreased the status buildup enhancement that scales with the Arcane attribute.

Serpent-Hunter

Increased the speed of crouching attacks.

Ripple Crescent Halberd

Decreased the status buildup enhancement that scales with the Arcane attribute.

Albinauric Staff

Increased attribute scaling.

Gelmir Glintstone Staff

Increased attribute scaling.

Prince of Death’s Staff

Increased attribute scaling.

Golden Order Seal

Increased attribute scaling.

Clawmark Seal

Increased attribute scaling.

Dragon Communion Seal

Increased attribute scaling.

Skill adjustments

Kick

Increased the poise amount when using this skill.

Spinning Slash

Decreased the status buildup of your weapon when using this skill.

Storm Assault

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Stormcaller

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Storm Stomp

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Glintblade Phalanx

Decreased poise damage.

Loretta’s Slash

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Bloody Slash

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Strong shot

Increased the speed of some attacks.

Sky Shot

Increased the speed when doing consecutive attacks.

Enchanted Shot

Increased the speed of some attacks.

Parry

Increased Parry hitbox generation speed.

Storm Wall

Increased Parry hitbox generation speed.

Thops’s Barrier

Increased Parry hitbox generation speed.

Buckler Parry

Added attack recovery time after using this skill.

Taker’s Flames

Decreased the fire’s poise damage.

Removed the fire’s knocking down effect.

Moonlight Greatsword

Increased the poise damage of heavy and charged attacks, but decreased the poise damage of the generated magic wave.

Thundercloud Form

Decreased poise damage.

Magma Shower

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Thunderstorm

Decreased damage.

Bubble Shower

Decreased damage and poise damage.

I Command Thee, Kneel!

Increased the poise value during the active part of the Skill.

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Bloodboon Ritual

Decreased the generated status buildup.

Loretta’s Slash

Decreased the poise generation speed.

Bear Witness!

Increased damage and poise damage.

Contagious Fury

Decreased the amount of attack power generated by this skill.

Bug Fixes

In the inventory menu, added the amount of FP consumed for Skills in the “Ashes of War” display information.

Reduced the time it takes for some gestures to become cancelable by rolling.

Adjusted the input speed in some menus, such as conversation menus, to prevent accidental skips.

Fixed a bug that caused damage to the player and friendly summons when using the “Last Rites” Skill under specific circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused higher than expected poise damage when performing left-handed attacks with Thrusting Swords.

Fixed a bug with Spinning Slash Skill that generated poise when used with Twinblades.

Fixed a bug in The Queen’s Black Flame Skill that did not apply poise when using this skill.

Fixed a bug where the characteristics of some weapons were not working properly against mounted enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused a Bleed buildup when using the Spinning Strikes Skill while under the effect of the Bloodflame Blade Skill, even if the attack did not hit the enemy.

Fixed a bug that caused some Skill to perform incorrectly when specific actions were performed.

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected behaviors when some incantations were used in quick succession.

Fixed a bug where the spectral steed did not trigger a death fall under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting hit by other players under certain circumstances in Multiplayer.

Fixed a bug in the Colosseum that allowed Critical hits against players in specific death animations.

Fixed a bug where the Mimic’s Veil effect was not properly reflected to other players under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused other players summoned as hunters to immediately return after being summoned under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in Multiplayer where some spirits could be locked on even after they disappeared.

Improved Multiplayer stability under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that caused specific maps to render differently than expected under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the damage of some equipped weapons were incorrectly displayed in various menus.

Fixes a bug that prevented marking sites of Grace in the map menu under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where item names and the cursor were not displayed correctly in the inventory menu under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where event actions were available while being in the map menu.

Fixed a bug in the map menu that caused specific terrains to be displayed differently from the actual terrain.

Steam-only adjustments

Changed the initial layout of “Key Settings” in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings” in the system menu.

Note: If you have created save data before this update, your layout will not be affected.

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would blink in the title menu, causing the game to be unstable under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where a submenu with no items would be displayed after right click during the tutorial.

And those are all patch notes for Elden Ring Update 1.12.

Elden Ring is available now.

