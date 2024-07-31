All Patch Notes for Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.4

We return to the Luofu in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 update, which had simple but important patch notes detailing every new feature. From new characters to new mechanics and enemies being introduced, here’s everything new introduced here.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Version Full Patch Notes Listed

The version brings a new form to March 7th as a Hunt Imaginary character that excels as both a Crit or Break-based DPS, as well as introducing new 5-star characters such as Yunli and Jiaoqiu. We also got new areas, more events and a few new enemies making their debut.

1. New Areas

■ The Shackling Prison

A longstanding Xianzhou prison system jointly established by the Xianzhou people and the Vidyadhara. Devoted to suppressing evildoers and those who violate the law, namely repeat offenders and abominations.

2. New Characters

■ 5-Star character Yunli (Destruction: Physical)

Yunli is an offensive character who can automatically perform a Blast Counter when attacked. Additionally, when Yunli uses her Ultimate, she can actively enter a Parry state and Taunt the enemy. During this period, when attacked or when the Parry ends, Yunli immediately performs a Powerful Counter attack on the enemy.

■ 5-Star character Jiaoqiu (Nihility: Fire)

Jiaoqiu is a support character who applies Ashen Roast to enemies, increasing the DMG they take and inflicting Burn DMG. After Jiaoqiu uses his Ultimate, he activates a Field. Enemies within the Field take increased Ultimate DMG.

■ 4-Star character March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary)

March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary) is an offensive character who gains different enhancements by getting Mentorship from teammates. By accumulating Charges through various actions taken by her Shifu and herself, March 7th can unleash more powerful attacks.

3. New Light Cones

■ 5-Star Dance at Sunset (Destruction)

Obtainable through the “Brilliant Fixation” Light Cone Event Warp.

■ 5-Star Those Many Springs (Nihility)

Obtainable through the “Brilliant Fixation” Light Cone Event Warp.

■ 4-Star Poised to Bloom (Harmony)

Obtainable through the “Brilliant Fixation” Light Cone Event Warp.

4. New Story

■ Trailblaze Continuance “Xianzhou Luofu — Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue: Part I”

The Xianzhou Luofu’s Wardance is about to commence, with guests arriving from different worlds. But those who arrive are not solely interested in beholding the martial traditions…

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.4 update

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

※ This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality’s Vision function.

※ Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead.”

■ Companion Mission “Swords to Plowshares”

An outworlder delegation returns a long-lost Xianzhou sword. Yunli invites you to take part in the sword-gifting ceremony…

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.4 update

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead” and “Xianzhou Luofu — Rogues on the Run”

5. New Events

■ Saga of Primaveral Blade

The Wardance ceremony is approaching, and March 7th has been invited to become Yanqing and Yunli’s apprentice in swordplay. As her assistant, you will plan Swordplay Sessions to help her achieve victory in the eventual duel in swordplay…

Event Period: After the Version 2.4 update – 2024/09/09 03:59:00 (server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

※ This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality’s Vision function.

※ Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — March to Mastery: A Star Is Born.”

■ Operation Memoria Snapshot

A trainee doctor from Penacony is looking for a helper at Starskiff Haven to help him complete a special photoshoot plan.

Event Period: 2024/08/07 12:00:00 – 2024/08/19 03:59:00 (server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

※ This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality’s Vision function.

※ Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — Tales from the Golden Age.”

■ Trailblaze: Friendship Is Magic!

The gray friend you once met in dreams has come alone to the real world of Belobog. He has arrived to resolve a crisis involving unknown shadows attacking residents, but he urgently needs your help and that of your companions…

Event Period: 2024/08/21 12:00:00 – 2024/09/09 03:59:00 (server time)

Participation Requirement: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI — Silent Galaxy.”

■ Gift of Odyssey

Log in every day during the event to obtain check-in rewards. Trailblazers can claim Star Rail Special Pass ×10 after checking in for 7 days!

※ Please refer to future announcements for information on other events.

6. Others

■ Enemies

Howling Casket, Sableclaw Wolftrooper, Eclipse Wolftrooper, Soulhook Sovereign, Starbane Doombringer

■ Gameplay

Treasures Lightward: Regular game modes Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos will be refreshed alternatively. For more details, see below:

Apocalyptic Shadow — Dominated Evils

2024/08/05 04:00:00 – 2024/09/16 03:59:00 (server time)

When an enemy with Steadfast Safeguard is Weakness Broken, Advance all allies’ actions Forward by 100% and activate their Ultimates.

Increases the follow-up attack DMG received by all enemies by 15% and additionally increases Counter DMG received by 25%.

Pure Fiction — Words of Deceit

2024/08/19 04:00:00 – 2024/09/30 03:59:00 (server time)

When allies use an Ultimate to attack target(s), inflict Shatter to the target(s) for up to 6 stacks. At the start of the target’s turn or when the target is eliminated, deals a set amount of DMG to the target and adjacent targets based on the number of Shatter stacks.

Memory of Chaos — The Big Sleep

2024/09/02 04:00:00 – 2024/10/14 03:59:00 (server time)

After every attack launched by an ally, apply 1 stack of Memory Imprint to all allies. Allies in the Memory Imprint state deal 8% more DMG. This effect stacks up to 6 times. When Memory Imprint reaches max stacks, immediately deals 1 instance of DMG to all enemies based on a certain percentage of their respective Max HP.Remove all Memory Imprints from all allies at the start of every wave or Cycle.

■ Others

Some photos have been added to the photo wall on March 7th’s room. Trailblazers can check it out after completing the corresponding Trailblaze Missions.

Adds messages for certain characters. The messages for some characters will be updated in future version updates.

Recommended characters for Relics have been added in Cavern of Corrosion and Planar Ornament Extraction in the Survival Index. Trailblazers can select the character avatar(s) in the bottom left corner of the corresponding Relic set’s page to review the recommended characters for this Relic set.

Adds the Recommended Relic Sort feature. After enabling this feature, sorting will be arranged according to how much they adhere to the recommended Relic set, Main Stat, and Subsidiary Stats, allowing Trailblazers to filter for Relics that fit the characters better easily.

Optimizes the Relic Filter function and supports saving Filter Schemes. Trailblazers can review the character’s recommended Relic set, rarity, Main Stat, and Subsidiary Stats on the Relic page, and select these criteria to filter Relics. After filtering, you can save the current filter scheme, and can directly choose this scheme in the future for faster filtering.

When equipping Relics, you can select “Recommended” to view recommended sub-stats and filter Relics based on these sub-stats. If the sub-stats of the selected Relic match the system-recommended sub-stats, the corresponding sub-stats will be highlighted in the Relic details.

Some story stages now support changing lineups at any time. After changing the lineup, the previous Technique and Consumable effects will not be maintained.

Adds viewable interior maps for Seat of Divine Foresight and Palace of Astrum in the Navigation menu.

▌Adjustments and Optimizations

■ Characters and Enemies

Optimizes the Basic ATK usage logic for Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary) in auto-battle under certain circumstances.

Optimizes the target selection logic for how Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae (Destruction: Imaginary) and Qingque (Erudition: Quantum) uses their Blast Basic ATK in auto-battle.

Optimizes the enemy boss’s behavior in the map when entering the Apocalyptic Shadow stage.

■ Combat

Optimizes the in-game description for Break Effect and Max Energy. This will not affect the actual effects of the aforementioned stats.

Adjusts the BGM played when fighting certain enemy units.

Adjusts some combat BGM performance.

■ Missions

Adjusts the programming functions regarding cinematics.

■ Gameplay

Adjusts the enemy model in Memory of Chaos — Dissipation of Dreams Stage 12 Node 2 stage, changing from “Present Inebriated in Revelry” to “Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords.” This adjustment does not affect the actual enemy and ability effects in the stage.

■ System

Adjusts the instructions text regarding “Remote Cycrane” in the Tutorials.

Optimizes the information display for the Trailblazer and March 7th in the data bank system. The information displayed on the character page will change according to the character’s current Path.

Optimizes the display of information on certain enemy species in the data bank.

Optimizes the interface display of the Ornament Extraction tab in the Interastral Peace Guide

Removes the Exploratory Excursion page from missions (including reward previews). The actual rewards received after completing the corresponding missions are not affected.

■ Audio

Adjusts the English voice artists and voice-overs for the character Argenti (Erudition: Physical), Huohuo (Abundance: Wind), and Tail. Additionally, the issue of missing English voice-over for Argenti (Erudition: Physical) in some previous story dialogues has been fixed.

Adjusts the English voice artist for Moze (The Hunt: Lightning). Certain voice lines of this character will be updated in Version 2.5.

Optimizes the sound effects and the feedback when hitting targets in Hanu Wars.

Optimizes certain character English voice overs for “Firefly (Destruction: Fire),” “Boothill (The Hunt: Physical),” “Silver Wolf (Nihility: Quantum),” and “Yanqing (The Hunt: Ice).”

Optimizes certain English mission voice overs for the Trailblaze Missions “Penacony — Farewell, Penacony” and “Penacony — In Our Time.”

Optimizes certain incorrect English dialogue voice lines during the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Tranquil Amidst Turmoil.”

Optimizes certain incorrect English dialogue voice lines during the Trailblaze Continuance “Xianzhou Luofu — Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie.”

Optimizes the issue in the English voice over where some dialogue voice lines for NPC Luocha when he is visiting the Express are incorrect.

Adjusts certain Korean voice overs for Firefly (Destruction: Fire), Serval (Erudition: Lightning), Yukong (Harmony: Imaginary), and Sushang (The Hunt: Physical).

Optimizes certain Korean mission voice overs for the Trailblaze Missions “Penacony — The Sound and the Fury” and “Penacony — In Our Time,” and “Penacony — Farewell, Penacony.”

Optimizes some Korean dialog voice lines in the “Clockwork” game mode for “Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir.”

Adds new Korean dialogue voice overs for when NPC “Bronya” visits the Astral Express.

■ Others

Adjusts the direction of light on certain characters in the Artisanship Commission and Divination Commission maps.

Optimizes the display of storage space requirements when mobile devices are downloading resources in certain circumstances.

▌Bug Fixes

■ Characters and Enemies

Fixes an issue where the DMG reduction from Firefly (Destruction: Fire)’s Chrysalid Pyronexus Talent does not remain at its maximum effect when she is in the “Complete Combustion” state, and her present HP is at maximum.

Fixes an issue where the landing spot of Firefly is abnormal when she uses her Technique under certain conditions within a map.

Fixes the issue where the effect of converting Toughness Reduction to Super Break DMG from Firefly (Destruction: Fire)’s Trace “Module β: Autoreactive Armor” was not functioning correctly.

Adjusts the issue where, in certain circumstances, the character Firefly (Destruction: Fire) will abnormally play voice lines reserved for her Complete Combustion state when she is not in the Complete Combustion state in battle.

Fixes an issue where the UI of enemy HP display effects are abnormal when another allied character’s Ultimate is used to attack enemy targets while Firefly (Destruction: Fire) is activating her ability in battle under certain conditions.

Fixes an issue where Ultimates temporarily cannot be used after team members dispel the Dominated effect under certain conditions.

Fixes an issue where certain map effects will cause Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae (Destruction: Imaginary)’s dragon horns to be hidden when he stands near a specific spot of the Divergent Universe’s entrance.

Fixes an issue where the character Gallagher (Abundance: Fire)’s Organic Yeast Trace is incorrectly displayed on the Action Order under certain circumstances. This issue does not affect the actual Trace effects.

Fixes an issue where the shadow of Male Trailblazer (Harmony: Imaginary) is erroneous in their portrait.

Fixes the issue where, after the character Blade (Destruction: Wind) is equipped with the Light Cone “The Unreachable Side (Destruction)” and becomes the Debt Collector, the DMG Boost effect of the Light Cone ability “Unfulfilled Yearning” does not function correctly in certain circumstances.

Fixes the issue where, after the character Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum) uses her Ultimate to attack the enemy Harmonious Choir: The Great Septimus, the actual Toughness Reduction is abnormally low.

Fixes the issue where, in certain circumstances, when the character Herta (Erudition: Ice) is equipped with the Light Cone “Eternal Calculus (Erudition)” and triggers her Talent’s follow-up attack, there is a chance she cannot trigger the Light Cone ability “Boundless Thought” to increase her SPD.

Fixes the issue where, in certain circumstances, the additional Charge effect of Jade (Erudition: Quantum)’s Eidolon 1 has a chance of not being triggered normally.

Fixes the issue where, after the character Luka (Nihility: Physical) uses his Enhanced Basic ATK, the ability’s special effect abnormally remains.

Fixes an issue where the lighting effects are abnormal in the character Eidolon interface.

Fixes issues with certain character models, visual effects, and movement animations.

Fixes the issue where, after the enemies Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked and Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked (Bug) have stacked a certain amount of Stove Heating, they would not trigger Kitchen Mishap if they were Weakness Broken.

Fixes the issue where, in certain circumstances, the enemies Cirrus and Cirrus (Complete) would have some debuffs abnormally applied to it.

■ Combat

Fixes certain enemy sound effects being abnormal in battle.

Fixes an issue where on-hit sound effects for certain abilities for Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape are too loud.

Fixes the issue where, when the character Robin (Harmony: Physical) uses her Skill, allies in the Restraint or Morbid Dream state cannot receive the buffs from her Skill.

Fixes the issue where, while characters are in the Dominated state, using another character’s Ultimate at specific times can generate incorrect visual displays in the Action Order. This issue does not affect the actual effect of the abilities.

Fixes the issue where, after characters are inflicted with the Alien Dream state, their voice lines and animation behave abnormally when they are attacked.

Fixes the issue where, after entering battle following interactions with a Stagnant Shadow in the overworld, the position of the characters on the Action Order is abnormal.

Fixes the issue where, while characters have not stacked Merit to full when equipped with the Planar Ornament “Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves,” the set’s 2-pc effect would function abnormally. After the fix, the actual 2-pc set effect of the Planar Ornament will function as described in the ability text.

■ System

Fixes an issue where the Combat tab in the Tutorials is not displayed.

Fixes an issue where the effect description text for the Curio Shining Trapezohedron Die is incorrect in Divergent Universe. This fix does not affect the effect of this Curio.

Fixes an interface display abnormality when viewing someone else’s Trailblazer Profile under certain circumstances.

■ Missions

Fixes an issue where certain NPCs behave abnormally during cinematics for the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — Farewell, Penacony.”

■ Gameplay

Fixes the issue of downloaded character information being wrongly reset in the Divergent Universe after restarting the game.

Fixes the issue where, in certain circumstances, the Charge progress of the Whimsicality effect in Pure Fiction — Out of Thin Air is displayed abnormally. This issue does not affect the actual Charge.

Fixes an issue where certain Support characters’ Techniques lasting for an abnormal duration when entering battle through the Planar Ornament Extraction function.

Fixes the issue where, in certain circumstances, the Curio The Doctor’s Robe would not function when possessing already expanded 3-star Equations in the Divergent Universe.

Fixes the issue where, in certain circumstances, actively ending Excessive Conversion in Plane 1 or 2 in the Divergent Universe would cause the current Divergent Universe run’s Exploration Progress to end abnormally.

Fixes the issue where the in-combat effect of the Curio Robe of The Beauty is not identical to that described in its text in the Divergent Universe. After the fix, the Curio’s effect will be identical to that described in its text.

Fixes the issue where, after triggering combat and obtaining the Curio Fortune Glue in certain Occurrences in the Divergent Universe, the Curio has a chance to be abnormally destroyed.

Fixes the issue where some effects of the Curio Joyous Incense may be abnormally dispelled by character abilities in the Divergent Universe.

Fixes the issue where, after expanding the Equation Molten Knight in the Divergent Universe, enemies have a chance to appear after a delay in certain circumstances in battle.

Fixes the issue where, in certain circumstances, the effect of Scholar of Candles does not take effect normally after the player has expanded the Equation Scholar of Candles and also possesses the Curio Thalan Toxi-Flame.

Fixes the issues where, in certain circumstances, the Equation Firework Master’s effect can be triggered abnormally after it has been expanded.

Fixes the issue where some effects of the Equations Repairman and Pyromaniac do not display in the Real-Time Combat View interface in the Divergent Universe.

Fixes the issue where the effect description for the Blessing “An Extra Person’s Diary” is not accurate in the Divergent Universe. This fix does not influence the Blessing’s actual effect.

Fixes the issue where the effect description for the Weighted Curio “Revitalization-310” is not accurate in the Divergent Universe. This fix does not influence the Weighted Curio’s actual effect.

Fixes the issue where, after triggering the Occurrences Elation I or Elation II for the first time in the Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster and entering the next Domain, there is a chance that Domain would not be an Adventure Domain.

■ Audio

Fixes an issue where the audio effects sound abnormal when enemies use Taunt effects.

Fixes certain incorrect Japanese voice overs in Ruan Mei (Harmony: Ice)’s character voice lines.

Fixes certain incorrect Japanese dialogue voice overs in the Trailblaze Continuance “Herta Space Station — When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine.”

Fixes certain incorrect Japanese dialogue voice lines in the Companion Mission “Farther Than The Snow Plains.”

Fixes the issue in the Japanese voice over where some dialogue voice lines for NPC Pela when she is visiting the Express are incorrect.

■ Environment Visuals

Fixes map visuals being abnormally displayed after performing certain operations and teleporting to the Scalegorge Waterscape or Dream’s Edge maps.

Fixes the issue where some sound effects are played abnormally in certain maps.

■ Others

Fixes an issue where you cannot land by tapping a custom button after Firefly (Destruction: Fire)’s Technique is triggered when the Technique button does not use the default button.

Fixes an abnormal depth-of-view display issue for some interfaces under certain graphical settings.

Adjusts the reward display effects for some missions. This change does not affect the actual rewards for the missions.

In-game texts for the 13 languages have been adjusted, optimized, and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through “Phone — Settings — Language” and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.

Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):

Adjusts and optimizes text for certain story dialogues, buff effect descriptions, buff effect titles, notification information, item descriptions, readable items, messages, enemy abilities, rule descriptions, event details, item names, navigation content titles, navigation content introductions, Simulated Universe index, Relic sources, and Relic introduction.

Optimizes descriptions related to “Zones,” “DMG dealt,” “Turn duration will be reduced by 1,” and “Skills” in Light Cone abilities, character abilities, and Eidolon descriptions.

And those are all patch notes for Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for Playstation 5, PC, Android and iOS

