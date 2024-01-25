All Patch Notes for Palworld’s 0.1.3.0 Update on Steam

Although Palworld has become a massive hit, the game still has a ton of bugs and other problems, owing largely to it being in early access. A major update hit the Steam version of the game on January 25, with the update being dubbed the 0.1.3.0 version of the game, so here are all the patch notes for Palworld‘s newest update on that platform.

Recommended Videos

Overall, there aren’t a ton of changes that were made to the 0.1.3.0 version of Palworld in the update. Mostly, the fixes focused on correcting small problems and taking action against cheaters. Here’s a list of them, as posted on Steam, below.

Main changes

・Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

・Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

・Corrected various incorrect text

・Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

It’s worth noting that the Steam version of Palworld is still different from the one on Game Pass. While this update brings Steam to version 0.1.3.0, the Game Pass update only brought it up to 0.0.47075.0. Developer Pocketpair addressed the discrepancy between the two versions saying that it came down to issues with the certification process.

Overall, it’s not a surprise that Palworld dropped a new update and patch so soon. The game has become a smash-hit and is easily one of the biggest titles in recent memory. That being said, the so-called Pokémon with Guns game hasn’t been without its controversy, with some accusing the developers of plagiarism and Nintendo recently saying they were looking into the title.

Considering the massive success of Palworld, I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up getting another update sooner rather than later, and I’m really hoping that the Game Pass version eventually works with the Steam so that I can do some crossplay.