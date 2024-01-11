Palworld is basically Pokémon with guns, and while it’s currently Steam Early Access/Xbox Game Preview, you should have plenty to do to occupy your time. But is Palworld crossplay or cross-platform? Here’s the answer.

Is Palworld Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

Palworld is available on both Xbox and PC, so you might want to play the Xbox version with someone on PC. Unfortunately, that is not an option. Palworld does not support crossplay, so if you’re on the PC, whether you’ve bought it via Steam or are playing it on PC Game Pass, you’re stuck to teaming up with other PC players.

What about cross-platform progression? Can you play the game on PC and then bring your progress to the Xbox? Some games, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, have a system whereby, optionally, you can sign up for an account with the publisher or developer. Play BG3 on the PC with a Larian account, and you can then jump onto PS5, log in with your account there, and continue your adventure.

However, that’s not the case here. Your progress is tied to the platform you’re on, so there’s no crossplay and no cross-platform progression. That shouldn’t be enough to put you off Palworld, particularly if you’re just interested in single-player Pokémon, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Is Palworld Getting Crossplay or Cross-Platform Progression Later?

The good news is that, as revealed by the game’s Steam FAQ, developer Pocketpair intends to add crossplay, though it’s not available at launch. “We are working to make this a possibility as soon as possible!” the dev states. This is an Early Access game, so it could change significantly as it nears full release. Pocketpair will be adding new monsters and new regions for a start.

So, the answer to whether Palworld is crossplay or cross-platform is no, but it’s going to get crossplay later.