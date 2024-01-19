Palworld on Game Pass Is Different From the Steam Version

The launch of Palworld appears to be going pretty well, with the game selling over one million copies in its first few hours. But players should know that Palworld is different on Game Pass than on Steam, and it may cause some headaches.

With all these people trying out this new survival game, they are learning all of the ins and outs. Of course, no game is perfect, and some players have run into problems, such as black screens. However, one thing they probably didn’t prepare for was the fact that Palworld is different on Game Pass than on Steam.

For one, the Steam version of the game allows for up to 32 players to be present in a dedicated server. That number drops to four for the Xbox and PC Game Pass versions, which only feature co-op, not dedicated servers. An FAQ in the Palworld Discord server mentioned that “larger server support for Xbox is something the team wishes to do,” but there doesn’t appear to be a timetable for it.

Players are also reporting issues with the Game Pass version that changes random processes and menus and forces them to close the game manually from their desktop. One Reddit user went as far as to buy the Steam version of Palworld to avoid the problem. That is obviously not ideal, but the creative team behind the game appears to be pretty receptive to all of the feedback.

Developer Pocketpair likely didn’t see all this excitement coming its way so soon, but that’s not a reason to give up hope that they’ll smooth things out. It’s likely only a matter of time before the game is firing on all cylinders.

If you’re looking for more Palworld content, here’s a guide on how to craft and use Pal Spheres.