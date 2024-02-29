All Pirate King’s Grotto Locations in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

There’s a ton of different stuff to discover when you’re playing Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, including when you finally take the open sea in the Tiny Bronco in Chapter 12. The main task in the Meridian Ocean region revolves around finding every one of the Pirate King’s Grottos, so here’s the location of all of them in FF7 Rebirth.

Where to Find Every Pirate King’s Grotto Location in FF7 Rebirth

In total, there are four Pirate King’s Grotto locations in FF7 Rebirth. You can see the maps below to find out where they are. Overall, they’re not too difficult to find. However, you’ll need to sail to each in the Tiny Bronco and defeat a powerful enemy at each location. In addition to a map to those locations, I’ve listed out the monsters you’ll find there and the strategy for beating them. Please note, each of them can drop an Astral Remnant, which is a hard-to-find crafting material essential for making some of the best accessories in FF7 Rebirth.

Pirate King’s Grotto Alpha

Located southeast of Gongaga. Enemy: Ogre Raider. 52896 HP. Weak to Ice. Use Ice Materia to stagger it.

Pirate King’s Grotto Beta

Located southeast of Junon. Enemy: Brineborn Demon. 39672 HP. Weak to Fire. Use Fire Materia when Brineborn Demon uses Counterstance to stagger it.

Pirate King’s Grotto Delta

Located northeast of Costa del Sol. Enemy: Hueyacoatl. 59508 HP. Weak to Wind. Use Wind Materia while Hueyacoatl is Supercharged to stagger.

Pirate King’s Grotto Epsilon:

Located northeast of Costa del Sol. Enemy: Sea Dragon. 37468 HP. Weak to Lightning. Use Poison Materia after it uses Galvanizing Flames and is covered in fire. Then, use Lightning-based attacks to stagger it.

How to Get the Pirate King’s Treasure

Once you have all four fragments from the four Pirate King’s Grotto areas, go into the Item Transmuter and make the Corsair’s Compass in the Accessories tab. The Corsair’s Compass is a pretty nice little accessory, with its description reading, “Partitions ATB gauge into 3 segments for a short period after using 5 types of commands.”

Head back to the Tiny Bronco. Now, when you’re sailing, an indicator will occasionally appear on the screen to lead you to Pirate Jetsam, which appear as glowing barrels in the water. Pirate Jetsam is a Material that’s usable in item transmutation and crafting.

Recipes using Pirate Jetsam include Enhanced Camaraderie Earrings, Enhanced Psychic’s Charm, Enhanced Karmic Cowl, Enhanced Malboro Orb, Enhanced Draconic Ring, and Enhanced Expeditionary Medal. To make those, you’ll need the Transmuter Chip: Ultimate Accessories from the arena at Gold Saucer.

And that’s where to find the location of every one of the Pirate King’s Grottos in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. If you’re looking for more, check out our thoughts on just how influential the original game was. The game is available now.