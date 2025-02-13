All Playable Races in Avowed

Avowed builds off of the diverse Fantasy world of Eora established in the Pillars of Eternity series of isometric RPGs. While there is much variety between races of Kith in the game, your options in character creator are fairly limited. Here’s all the playable races in Avowed.

Humans (Known In-Universe as Folk)

Humans (AKA Folk in Avowed) are the most predominant race of characters in the game, and in the character creator. Humans are part of the umbrella group called Kith in Avowed, which comprises several species of sentient, civilized life.

Thankfully, the Human customization options in Avowed are diverse to match the widest group of players possible. In Avowed, Humans have many presets, as well as in depth character customization tools. There are a wide variety of facial presets, a skin tone slider, and hair textures and available in the character creator, which should hopefully give most players adequate tools to create a character which represents them.

Elves

Elves are another race players can select from in Avowed. Elves appear nearly identical to human characters, except for some slightly different facial structures by default; and of course, long, pointy ears.

Godlikes

There is technically a third race option playable in Avowed. While all Envoys are Godlike in the story, players can choose whether or not to show Godlike features. Godlikes have unique hair and facial features. There are a wide variety to choose from, varying from the subtle to surreal. At Avowed launch, there are 14 Godlike facial features available to choose from, and four Godlike hair features. The same options are available for all characters, regardless of race or body type.

What Gender Options are Available in the Avowed Character Creator? Answered

In Avowed, there are four Body Types to choose from. You have the ability to choose from masculine or feminine body type, which are available for Humans and Elves. There are two feminine and two masculine voices to choose from. Players are also able to select their character’s identifier which shapes which pronouns they are referred to as. There is the option to choose between he, she, and they.

Several Races Present in Avowed Are Not Playable

Unfortunately, the player character is not able to be customized to reflect all of the races present in NPCs. There are several Kith races you’ll see represented by prominent characters that you are unable to model your own character after. Despite the appearance of Dwarves, semiaquatic Aumaua, and half-sized hairy Orlans across the Living Lands, these options are not available in the character creator in Avowed. That being said, there’s always the possibility that Obsidian Entertainment adds more race options for the character creator in future updates or DLC into Avowed.

And that’s every playable race in Avowed. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to the various backgrounds you can choose during character creation.

