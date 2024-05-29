There isn’t a game out there that doesn’t want to entice players to sign up early. That goes double for free-to-play games, as people don’t feel a sense of urgency about them. With that in mind, Star Wars: Hunters is offering plenty of pre-registration bonuses and rewards.

All Pre-Registration Bonuses & Rewards for Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS on June 4, but anyone who takes the leap and signs up for the game ahead of time will be rewarded handsomely. Here are all of the pre-registartion bonuses and rewards for Star Wars: Hunters:

Shift Veteran costume (available on launch on Nintendo Switch)

Shift Blaster wrap (available on launch on Nintendo Switch)

“Raise Your Fist” emote

Amber Hunter costume

Amber Rifle

“Bubo’s Blue Milk” avatar

“Ticket Invite” avatar

How to Pre-Register for Star Wars: Hunters

Sometimes, the pre-registration process can be daunting, as it takes a lot of effort to fill everything out, but Star Wars: Hunters is making things easy. For example, for those downloading the game on mobile, all they have to do is scan a QR code on the official website and pre-download the game.

The process should work the same on the Switch. Head over to the Nintendo Store on the console and pre-download the title. Once Star Wars: Hunters launches on June 4, all of the rewards should be waiting in the inventory. Then it’s just a matter of diving into the game and checking out all it has to offer.

And that’s all of the pre-registartion bonuses and rewards for Star Wars: Hunters.

Star Wars: Hunters releases on June 4 on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

