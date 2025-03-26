There are many different items to discover and use during your post-apocalyptic adventures in Atomfall. Some items, such as Training Stimulants, can even help unlock new skill abilities for your character. If you want to know where to find some, here’s a guide to all known Training Stimulant locations in the game.

What Are Training Stimulants in Atomfall & How to Use Them

Training Stimulants are a special item in Atomfall that allows you to unlock various skill upgrades for your character. Easy to spot by their B.A.R.D label on the container lid, they’re scattered across every region of the game, including inside The Interchange.

While the stimulant containers themselves can sometimes be found sitting on their own, you will most often find them inside large yellow B.A.R.D crates, which also contain other supplies. In rare instances, some locations will have more than one stimulant. They don’t take up inventory space, so don’t worry if yours is full or close to it.

There are four different categories of skills in the game, including Ranged Combat, Melee Combat, Survival, and Conditioning. The first two are pretty self-explanatory and improve your skills with both types of weaponry. Meanwhile, Survival pertains to skills in gathering items, disarming traps, etc. Conditioning skills improve your physical resilience, such as increasing your health bar, heart rate recovery, etc.

Keep in mind that most skill upgrades require multiple Training Stimulants to unlock, so that further incentivizes exploring as much as possible. To unlock higher tiers of each skill category, you will also need to find Mastery Manuals.

Finally, spend your Training Stimulants wisely, as once you do, those choices cannot be undone.

All Training Stimulant Locations in Atomfall

Below is a comprehensive list of all the Training Stimulants that we’ve located thus far in the game. They’re further categorized by each of the game’s main four regions, as well as The Interchange.

This list will continue to update as more Training Stimulants are found.

Slatten Dale Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.) Location (Coordinates) 1 x Stimulant on a desk next to typewriter in back of Bunker L7 (27.7E, 71.9N) in Slatten Dale 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate in back of Bunker L7 (27.7E, 71.9N) in Slatten Dale 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate inside ruined house behind a tripwire trap (29.3E, 75.7N) in Slatten Dale

Interchange Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.) Location (Coordinates) 1 x Stimulant sitting on top of a terminal Central Processor room in The Interchange 1 x Stimulant inside a storage room Storage Room near north entrance of The Interchange (Casterfell Woods side) 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Storage Room on bottom floor of Data Store Bravo

(need Signal Redirector to access)

Wyndham Village Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.) Location (Coordinates) TBD TBD

Casterfell Woods Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.) Location (Coordinates) 1 x Stimulant inside a cabinet Storage Room left of Mechanics room in Casterfell Dam Data Store facility

(22.5E, 92.4N) 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Central room in Joyce Tanner’s bunker

(28.0E, 91.3N) 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Outdoor balcony area of Joyce Tanner’s bunker (use door behind Joyce, opposite of entrance)

(28.0E, 91.3N) 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Inside Cellar at Garden Centre near Joyce Tanner’s bunker

(26.9E, 90.6N)

Skethermoor Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.) Location (Coordinates) 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Cottage Cellar near Skethermoor Prison 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Protocol Workshop facility in northwestern Skethermoor 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Protocol Workshop facility in northwestern Skethermoor 1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate Protocol Workshop facility in northwestern Skethermoor

That concludes all Training Stimulant locations in Atomfall. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including a guide to all achievement/trophies and how to unlock them.

