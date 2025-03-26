Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Training Stimulant in Atomfall
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Training Stimulant Locations in Atomfall

Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 08:41 pm

There are many different items to discover and use during your post-apocalyptic adventures in Atomfall. Some items, such as Training Stimulants, can even help unlock new skill abilities for your character. If you want to know where to find some, here’s a guide to all known Training Stimulant locations in the game.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Are Training Stimulants in Atomfall & How to Use Them

Skills menu in Atomfall
Screenshot by The Escapist

Training Stimulants are a special item in Atomfall that allows you to unlock various skill upgrades for your character. Easy to spot by their B.A.R.D label on the container lid, they’re scattered across every region of the game, including inside The Interchange.

While the stimulant containers themselves can sometimes be found sitting on their own, you will most often find them inside large yellow B.A.R.D crates, which also contain other supplies. In rare instances, some locations will have more than one stimulant. They don’t take up inventory space, so don’t worry if yours is full or close to it.

There are four different categories of skills in the game, including Ranged Combat, Melee Combat, Survival, and Conditioning. The first two are pretty self-explanatory and improve your skills with both types of weaponry. Meanwhile, Survival pertains to skills in gathering items, disarming traps, etc. Conditioning skills improve your physical resilience, such as increasing your health bar, heart rate recovery, etc.

Keep in mind that most skill upgrades require multiple Training Stimulants to unlock, so that further incentivizes exploring as much as possible. To unlock higher tiers of each skill category, you will also need to find Mastery Manuals.

Finally, spend your Training Stimulants wisely, as once you do, those choices cannot be undone.

All Training Stimulant Locations in Atomfall

Atomfall_20250320141150

Below is a comprehensive list of all the Training Stimulants that we’ve located thus far in the game. They’re further categorized by each of the game’s main four regions, as well as The Interchange.

This list will continue to update as more Training Stimulants are found.

Slatten Dale Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.)Location (Coordinates)
1 x Stimulant on a desk next to typewriter in back of Bunker L7(27.7E, 71.9N) in Slatten Dale
1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate in back of Bunker L7(27.7E, 71.9N) in Slatten Dale
1 x Stimulant inside BARD Crate inside ruined house behind a tripwire trap(29.3E, 75.7N) in Slatten Dale

Interchange Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.)Location (Coordinates)
1 x Stimulant sitting on top of a terminalCentral Processor room in The Interchange
1 x Stimulant inside a storage roomStorage Room near north entrance of The Interchange (Casterfell Woods side)
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateStorage Room on bottom floor of Data Store Bravo
(need Signal Redirector to access)

Wyndham Village Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.)Location (Coordinates)
TBDTBD

Casterfell Woods Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.)Location (Coordinates)
1 x Stimulant inside a cabinetStorage Room left of Mechanics room in Casterfell Dam Data Store facility
(22.5E, 92.4N)
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateCentral room in Joyce Tanner’s bunker
(28.0E, 91.3N)
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateOutdoor balcony area of Joyce Tanner’s bunker (use door behind Joyce, opposite of entrance)
(28.0E, 91.3N)
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateInside Cellar at Garden Centre near Joyce Tanner’s bunker
(26.9E, 90.6N)

Skethermoor Training Stimulant Locations

Training Stimulant (No.)Location (Coordinates)
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateCottage Cellar near Skethermoor Prison
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateProtocol Workshop facility in northwestern Skethermoor
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateProtocol Workshop facility in northwestern Skethermoor
1 x Stimulant inside BARD CrateProtocol Workshop facility in northwestern Skethermoor

That concludes all Training Stimulant locations in Atomfall. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including a guide to all achievement/trophies and how to unlock them.

Post Tag:
Atomfall
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content