Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 went down a very different route to usual when dealing with the Perk system. Instead of a selection of Perks, we have several different pieces of gear that contain Perk traits. In this list we’ll be ranking the Vests from worst to best.

All Vests Ranked in CoD: MW3

6 – Infantry Vest

The Infantry Vest is one of the starting pieces of equipment. It increases your Tac Sprint duration and increases the frequency you can Tac Sprint which helps you navigate the map faster. It doesn’t really change much about your loadout so it’s a very basic choice with minimal benefit gained. I wouldn’t recommend it to most players unless you’re looking to min max speed for something like a melee weapon setup.

5 – Demolition Vest

The Demolition Vest is an interesting one. If you’re someone who loves making full use of grenades or other Tactical and Lethal equipment then this could actually be a great choice for you. This Vest lets you resupply Lethal and Tactical equipment every 25 second. It’s most useful in objective based game modes where you can more reliably get use out of things such as grenades frequently. If staying alive for more than 25 seconds on average is something you can comfortably do with your playstyle, then it could be worth using. Especially because you get two Lethal charges instead of one which will make you a real pain for enemies trying to hold objectives.

4 – Overkill Vest

Despite it’s name, the Overkill Vest doesn’t give you the Overkill Perk. Instead it gives you increased weapon swap speed and the ability to reload while sprinting. You can’t use any Field Upgrade with this Vest which is quite a bummer. You still get full access to all the other gear slots though so with the built-in benefits you can really stack some good effects on in your loadout.

3 – Gunner Vest

The Gunner Vest gives you a ton of reserve ammo to minimize the need to use something like the Scavenger Gloves which can save you a gear choice there. You also get improved reload speed as a perk which is like having the Mag Holster gear built in. The major downside of this Vest is that you lose out on the Boots slot for gear. Boots aren’t the most powerful gear slot so it’s not the worst if you don’t care about any of the benefits those provide. One of the major benefits of this Vest though is that you get the Overkill Perk built in as well. This means you can use two primary weapons instead of a secondary which can be very useful.

2 – CCT Comms Vest

The CCT Comms Vest I would say is on par with the Engineer Vest or just very slightly behind it. With this Vest you increase the duration enemies stay visible on your minimap when they fire or are scanned. It also zooms out the radar so that you can see more on your minimap for you and your allies. Is is an exceptional benefit to give you superior awareness of enemy positions. Enemies you kill with this Vest also drop Intel Packs which then ping other enemies on the map. Again this gives you that slight edge in figuring out exactly where enemies are.

Like the Engineer Vest, you gain a bonus Gear slot which is hugely valuable. This means you can have Perks like Ghost and Hardline active at the same time which is awesome. The major downside of the Vest really is that you don’t get a Tactical slot. That means no Stim or no Stun Grenades which can be a bit of a pain to not have access to.

1 – Engineer Vest

The Engineer Vest is stacked with great benefits. Using this Vest you gain the ability to spot enemy Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. This is useful for gaining some extra XP and avoiding falling victim to things like Claymores and Killstreaks like the Sentry Gun. If you aim down sights and look at them, you even highlight them for your whole team to be aware of.

In addition to this ability, you also get a faster recharge time on your Field Upgrade slot. If you’re using something like Dead Silence, this is a huge benefit. You also get two Tactical Equipment instead of one which is nice. If you’re using the Stim for example you get two of them to use in one life which can be very useful in keeping you alive. The best part about this vest though is that you get a bonus Gear slot. Gear provide some of the best Perks like Ghost which makes this super valuable.

That covers all the Vests in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. While all of them have use cases, you really can’t go wrong using the CCT Comms Vest or the Engineer Vest if you want the best possible advantage on the battlefield.