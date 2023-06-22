The planet where Aliens: Dark Descent takes place has a pretty large population, especially for a previously uninhabited world. However, most of them don’t live long enough to get a speaking role in the game. So, which characters feature in the game and who lends their voices to them? Here are all voice actors and characters in Aliens: Dark Descent.
Aliens: Dark Descent Voice Actors and The Characters They Portray
I’m not kidding about characters getting barely a line out. There’s one character you’re introduced to early on and, not five minutes later, they’re wearing a facehugger. Don’t worry, that’s as far as I’m going to go into spoiler territory.
But that’s probably one of the reasons why, as well as voicing specific characters, several actors lend their talents to background roles. Here, then, is a list of all the actors and their characters.
Jared Zeus – Sergeant Jonas Harper
Julianna Kurokawa – Administrator Maeko Hayes
Ashleigh Haddad – Corporal Willa Hunslet/Additional Voices
Cavin Cornwall – Major Theo Stern
Dev Joshi – Counsellor Saira Kabiri/Additional Voices
Glenn Wrage – Chief Administrator Hal MacDonald/Additional Voices
Isaura Barbe-Brown – Corpswoman Marla Bookard/Additional Voices
Jennifer Armour – Cassandra Harper/Additional Voices
Joseph Balderama – Sergeant Rico Martinez/Additional Voices
Lucy Newman-Williams – Chief Administrator Barbara Pryce
Mike Bodie – Doctor Donald Becker/Additional Voices
Michelle Asante – Chief Engineer Corrigan
Nathan Osgood – Joseph Marlow/Additional Voices
Mark Ebulue – Additional Voices
Nell Mooney – Additional Voices
Fransisco Labbe – Jefferies
You may or may not recognize those names, but you might have heard their voices before. Jared Zeus, for example, played Kyle Reese in Terminator: Resistance’s Annihilation Line DLC. And Cavin Cornwall was in Dead Island 2 where he took on the role of returning character Sam B.
So if you were wondering who all the voice actors and characters in Aliens: Dark Descent are, there’s your answer.