The planet where Aliens: Dark Descent takes place has a pretty large population, especially for a previously uninhabited world. However, most of them don’t live long enough to get a speaking role in the game. So, which characters feature in the game and who lends their voices to them? Here are all voice actors and characters in Aliens: Dark Descent.

Aliens: Dark Descent Voice Actors and The Characters They Portray

I’m not kidding about characters getting barely a line out. There’s one character you’re introduced to early on and, not five minutes later, they’re wearing a facehugger. Don’t worry, that’s as far as I’m going to go into spoiler territory.

But that’s probably one of the reasons why, as well as voicing specific characters, several actors lend their talents to background roles. Here, then, is a list of all the actors and their characters.

Jared Zeus – Sergeant Jonas Harper

Julianna Kurokawa – Administrator Maeko Hayes

Ashleigh Haddad – Corporal Willa Hunslet/Additional Voices

Cavin Cornwall – Major Theo Stern

Dev Joshi – Counsellor Saira Kabiri/Additional Voices

Glenn Wrage – Chief Administrator Hal MacDonald/Additional Voices

Isaura Barbe-Brown – Corpswoman Marla Bookard/Additional Voices

Jennifer Armour – Cassandra Harper/Additional Voices

Joseph Balderama – Sergeant Rico Martinez/Additional Voices

Lucy Newman-Williams – Chief Administrator Barbara Pryce

Mike Bodie – Doctor Donald Becker/Additional Voices

Michelle Asante – Chief Engineer Corrigan

Nathan Osgood – Joseph Marlow/Additional Voices

Mark Ebulue – Additional Voices

Nell Mooney – Additional Voices

Fransisco Labbe – Jefferies

You may or may not recognize those names, but you might have heard their voices before. Jared Zeus, for example, played Kyle Reese in Terminator: Resistance’s Annihilation Line DLC. And Cavin Cornwall was in Dead Island 2 where he took on the role of returning character Sam B.

So if you were wondering who all the voice actors and characters in Aliens: Dark Descent are, there’s your answer.